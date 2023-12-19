SPOILERS for Tonight’s WWE NXT (19/12/23)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Tonight's NXT episode on USA Network features pre-recorded content from last week's taping in Orlando, Florida, as the WWE crew enjoys a Christmas break. Here's a rundown of the key events:

- Fallon Henley triumphed over Tiffany Stratton, but the match ended with Stratton assaulting Henley and dumping a trash can on her.

- NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov delivered a speech about his 2023 achievements and his plans for the coming year. Ridge Holland approached Dragunov, expressing his willingness to wait for a match opportunity, but Dragunov proposed they could have the match immediately.

-Trick Williams confronted Dragunov backstage, questioning his decision to offer Holland a match. Dragunov reminded Williams of their upcoming New Year’s Evil match and asserted his right as champion to choose his opponents.

- In the Men’s Breakout Tournament, Lexis King defeated Dion Lennox. Post-match, Trey Bearhill appeared, but King left the scene.

- The team of Izzi Dame and Kiana James emerged victorious over Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail. The win came after a technicality where Hail was pinned while attempting a kimura on James, who was not the legal competitor.

- Roxanne Perez, following the tag team match, was confronted by Arianna Grace, leading to a heated exchange and Perez slapping Grace.

- Dragon Lee successfully defended the North American Championship against Charlie Dempsey and Joe Coffey in a triple threat match. Coffey had inserted himself into the match, and post-match, the No Quarter Catch Crew attacked Lee, prompting Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro to intervene.

- A segment featuring Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes in the locker room was recorded.

Cora Jade reclaimed her locker in a backstage segment, previously claimed to belong to Karmen Petrovic, leading to a confrontation between Jade, Petrovic, and Gigi Dolin.

- Tavion Heights won over Luca Crusifino in a first-round match of the Men’s Breakout Tournament.

Nikkita Lyons defeated Tatum Paxley.

- Hank Walker and Tank Ledger cut a promo about their upcoming match against Gallus.

Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) secured a win against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

- The main event between NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Ridge Holland ended in a no contest due to a storyline injury to Dragunov, who was stretchered out after Holland dropped him on his head.