Update On Kenny Omega Dealing With Diverticulitis

In a recent social media update, Kenny Omega revealed his indefinite hiatus from wrestling, sharing a hospital photo to announce his condition.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful disclosed that Omega has been diagnosed with diverticulitis, adding another layer to the wrestler's health concerns.
Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer provided insights into Omega's health struggles prior to his hospitalization. While the necessity of surgery remains uncertain, Omega's hospital visit on Friday was initially prompted by concerns over a potential hernia recurrence, similar to his 2022 experience, and complications arising from dietary issues. Despite enduring significant discomfort for an extended period, Omega had communicated that he was managing his condition.
⚡ Latest Rankings Revealed for AEW Continental Classic Tournament
Following the latest episode of AEW Collision, the AEW Continental Classic's rankings have been updated, with just one week remaining in the [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 17, 2023 07:51AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com