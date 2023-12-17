WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Kenny Omega Dealing With Diverticulitis

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 17, 2023

In a recent social media update, Kenny Omega revealed his indefinite hiatus from wrestling, sharing a hospital photo to announce his condition.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful disclosed that Omega has been diagnosed with diverticulitis, adding another layer to the wrestler's health concerns.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer provided insights into Omega's health struggles prior to his hospitalization. While the necessity of surgery remains uncertain, Omega's hospital visit on Friday was initially prompted by concerns over a potential hernia recurrence, similar to his 2022 experience, and complications arising from dietary issues. Despite enduring significant discomfort for an extended period, Omega had communicated that he was managing his condition.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 17, 2023 07:51AM


