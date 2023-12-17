Latest Rankings Revealed for AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Following the latest episode of AEW Collision, the AEW Continental Classic's rankings have been updated, with just one week remaining in the regular tournament phase before moving into the semifinals and finals.
Jon Moxley leads with an undefeated record (4-0-0, 12 points)
Tied for second are Swerve Strickland and Jay White, each with a record of 3-1-0, amassing 9 points
Rush holds the fourth spot with a 2-2-0 record and 6 points
Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal, both with 0-4-0 records and 0 points, have been eliminated from the competition
Andrade el Idolo is at the top with a 3-1-0 record, securing 9 points
Bryan Danielson, also with a 3-1-0 record, shares the same point tally of 9
Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli, and Brody King are tied, each with a 2-2-0 record and 6 points
Daniel Garcia, with a 0-4-0 record and no points, is eliminated from the tournament
