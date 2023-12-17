Latest Rankings Revealed for AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 17, 2023

Following the latest episode of AEW Collision, the AEW Continental Classic's rankings have been updated, with just one week remaining in the regular tournament phase before moving into the semifinals and finals.

In the Gold League:

Jon Moxley leads with an undefeated record (4-0-0, 12 points)

Tied for second are Swerve Strickland and Jay White, each with a record of 3-1-0, amassing 9 points

Rush holds the fourth spot with a 2-2-0 record and 6 points

Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal, both with 0-4-0 records and 0 points, have been eliminated from the competition

In the Blue League:

Andrade el Idolo is at the top with a 3-1-0 record, securing 9 points

Bryan Danielson, also with a 3-1-0 record, shares the same point tally of 9

Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli, and Brody King are tied, each with a 2-2-0 record and 6 points

Daniel Garcia, with a 0-4-0 record and no points, is eliminated from the tournament