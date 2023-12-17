WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Latest Rankings Revealed for AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 17, 2023

Latest Rankings Revealed for AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Following the latest episode of AEW Collision, the AEW Continental Classic's rankings have been updated, with just one week remaining in the regular tournament phase before moving into the semifinals and finals.

In the Gold League:

Jon Moxley leads with an undefeated record (4-0-0, 12 points)

Tied for second are Swerve Strickland and Jay White, each with a record of 3-1-0, amassing 9 points

Rush holds the fourth spot with a 2-2-0 record and 6 points

Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal, both with 0-4-0 records and 0 points, have been eliminated from the competition

In the Blue League:

Andrade el Idolo is at the top with a 3-1-0 record, securing 9 points

Bryan Danielson, also with a 3-1-0 record, shares the same point tally of 9

Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli, and Brody King are tied, each with a 2-2-0 record and 6 points

Daniel Garcia, with a 0-4-0 record and no points, is eliminated from the tournament


Tags: #aew #continental classic tournament #continental classic

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85336/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π