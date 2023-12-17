CJ Perry Hospitalized Due to Infection

CJ Perry recently faced a medical emergency due to a finger infection. On Saturday, Perry shared on social media that this infection escalated, necessitating a visit to the emergency room. The severity of the infection led to significant complications, extending up her arm.

As a result of this health issue, Perry was unable to participate in the 12/16 episode of AEW Collision. Additionally, her condition prevented her from attending a CMLL event on Friday, which featured Andrade El Idolo.

Expressing her regret over these absences, Perry reached out to her fans for support. "Please keep me in your prayers I’m at the ER VPH Cares," she stated. "The infection from my small finger has gone up my arm. I am so sorry I had to miss last night and AEW tonight."

WNS wishes Perry all the best with her recovery.