Lots of News Regarding Upcoming Holiday Editions of AEW Dynamite and Collision

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed on social media that The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass are set to defend the Trios Championship against Top Flight and Action Andretti in the upcoming December 23rd edition of Collision, marking the promotion's Holiday Bash special.

In other news, Thunder Rosa made a triumphant return to the ring during Saturday's AEW Collision, coming to the aid of Abadon against Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Following this event, Tony Khan has confirmed that Rosa and Abadon will join forces in a tag team match on next Saturday's Collision. This match marks Rosa's first official in-ring appearance since the fall of 2022.

Furthermore, a high-profile match has been slated for the December 20th Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite. Former AEW Women's Champion Saraya is scheduled to face the inaugural AEW Women's Champion Riho in a singles match. The victor of this bout will earn a title shot against Toni Storm at Worlds End.