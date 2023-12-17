WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Lots of News Regarding Upcoming Holiday Editions of AEW Dynamite and Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 17, 2023

Lots of News Regarding Upcoming Holiday Editions of AEW Dynamite and Collision

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed on social media that The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass are set to defend the Trios Championship against Top Flight and Action Andretti in the upcoming December 23rd edition of Collision, marking the promotion's Holiday Bash special.

In other news, Thunder Rosa made a triumphant return to the ring during Saturday's AEW Collision, coming to the aid of Abadon against Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Following this event, Tony Khan has confirmed that Rosa and Abadon will join forces in a tag team match on next Saturday's Collision. This match marks Rosa's first official in-ring appearance since the fall of 2022.

Furthermore, a high-profile match has been slated for the December 20th Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite. Former AEW Women's Champion Saraya is scheduled to face the inaugural AEW Women's Champion Riho in a singles match. The victor of this bout will earn a title shot against Toni Storm at Worlds End.


Tags: #aew #dynamite #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85334/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π