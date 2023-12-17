WWE Live Event Results From Moline, IL (12/16/23)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 17, 2023

Saturday's WWE Live Event in Moline, IL, showcased at the Vibrant Arena, featured an array of exciting matches. The event's highlights, as reported by WrestlingBodySlam.com, included:

- Jey Uso triumphed over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor.

-The Street Profits, comprising Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, secured a victory against The LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

- Omos, with MVP at his side, emerged victorious against Akira Tozawa.

-The duo of Kevin Owens and LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven successfully defended their titles against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.



- In a thrilling street fight, Cody Rhodes overcame Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest.

- Nia Jax claimed victory against Shayna Baszler.

- The team of The Miz and #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa) outperformed Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci).

- In a high-stakes WWE World Heavyweight Title Match, Seth Rollins (c) retained his championship in a triple threat match against Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura.