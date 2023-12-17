WWE Live Event Results From Moline, IL (12/16/23)

Saturday's WWE Live Event in Moline, IL, showcased at the Vibrant Arena, featured an array of exciting matches. The event's highlights, as reported by WrestlingBodySlam.com, included:
- Jey Uso triumphed over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor.
-The Street Profits, comprising Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, secured a victory against The LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.
- Omos, with MVP at his side, emerged victorious against Akira Tozawa.
-The duo of Kevin Owens and LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven successfully defended their titles against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.
- In a thrilling street fight, Cody Rhodes overcame Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest.
- Nia Jax claimed victory against Shayna Baszler.
- The team of The Miz and #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa) outperformed Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci).
- In a high-stakes WWE World Heavyweight Title Match, Seth Rollins (c) retained his championship in a triple threat match against Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura.
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com