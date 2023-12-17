WWE NXT Live Results From Jacksonville, FL (12/15/23)

The following are the results from the WWE NXT live event in Jacksonville, FL on Friday, as reported by WrestlingBodySlam.com:
- Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne, with Andre Chase in their corner, triumphed over Dante Chen and Boa.
- In singles competition, Jaida Parker emerged victorious against Brinley Reece.
- NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, accompanied by Adrianna Rizzo, successfully defended against Lexis King and Dion Lennox.
- Tatum Paxley secured a win over Kennedy Cummins.
- Keanu Carver outperformed Malik Blade in their match.
- A special segment, Tea Time with Stevie Turner, featuring Hank Walker and Tank Ledger (dressed as Santa), escalated into an impromptu tag team match.
- Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, with Stevie Turner as the special guest referee, defeated Javier Bernal and Luca Crusifino.
- Lash Legend, joined by Jakara Jackson, overcame Kelani Jordan.
- Josh Briggs emerged victorious in his match against Oba Femi.
- In a six-person tag team match, Cora Jade, Blair Davenport, and Izzi Dame faced off against Nikkita Lyons, Karmen Petrovic, and Adrianna Rizzo.
- In the main event, a tables match, Trick Williams triumphed over Bron Breakker.
