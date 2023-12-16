AEW Star Successfully Undergoes Second Wrist Surgery

In June, Bandido experienced a wrist fracture that necessitated surgical intervention. Unfortunately, the initial surgery did not result in proper healing, leading to the need for a second operation, which was conducted last Friday and proved successful.
The AEW wrestler posted on X, "2nd surgery was successful. In first place a wanna say thank you to God for always keep with me! To @AEW workers and fans!! who always support me!! and in a very special mention @TonyKhan for all the attentions that he had to me and my family THANK YOU VERY MUCH."
2nd surgery was successfull In first place a wanna say thank you to God for always keep with me! To @AEW workers and fans!! who always support me!! and in a very special mention @TonyKhan for all the attentions that he’ve had to me and my family THANK YOU VERY MUCH pic.twitter.com/mC1knyAHJ9— Bandido🔫🌵 (@bandidowrestler) December 16, 2023
⚡ Tony Khan Sends Best Wishes to Kenny Omega for Speedy Recovery, Acknowledges Severity of Illness Was Unknown"
Kenny Omega's recent hospitalization came after he continued to work despite battling an unknown illness throughout the week, only receiving [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 16, 2023 06:31PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com