AEW Star Successfully Undergoes Second Wrist Surgery

In June, Bandido experienced a wrist fracture that necessitated surgical intervention. Unfortunately, the initial surgery did not result in proper healing, leading to the need for a second operation, which was conducted last Friday and proved successful.

The AEW wrestler posted on X, "2nd surgery was successful. In first place a wanna say thank you to God for always keep with me! To @AEW workers and fans!! who always support me!! and in a very special mention @TonyKhan for all the attentions that he had to me and my family THANK YOU VERY MUCH."