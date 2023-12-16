Plans for Mercedes Mone's AEW Debut Cancelled

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, is gearing up for her return to wrestling following an injury. Despite expectations, it seems unlikely that her comeback will be with AEW. Mone was spotted in the audience at All In at Wembley Stadium, fueling speculation about her AEW debut.

She was rumored to debut in AEW during the Blood and Guts episode of Dynamite at TD Garden in Boston, her hometown. This plan was derailed by an injury she sustained while competing for the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion title, leading to surgery for a broken ankle months ago. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, in a Q&A, dispelled the notion that Mone's AEW plans are still on track. He also addressed and dismissed rumors of Mone demanding a significant sum to return to WWE.

“So a lot of times, you'll see me get frustrated with irresponsible aggregation. And that happened very heavily, specifically on Facebook with a Sasha Banks story. SportsKeeda ran an article, and nobody reached out to me or anything to clarify any language, which is always a possibility, but it got aggregated by like dozens of Facebook accounts that said that I claimed that Mercedes/Sasha was demanding huge money from WWE. I have not heard anything of talks with WWE. What I said is I heard that the number that she's after is a lot, and if I were WWE, I would pay it. I didn't say who or what kind of talks were happening. And that type of context is very, very important. But I have not heard of any ongoing talks, with them, for a return or anything like that. So, it's a little bit frustrating in that regard, but I haven't heard anything lately. Besides that, the once working plans for AEW and Mercedes are no longer working plans.”

