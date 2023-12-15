AEW RAMPAGE: WINTER IS COMING RESULTS (12/15/2023

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, December 15, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

Orange Cassidy & The Von Erichs vs. Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

The usual "This is Rampage, baby!" theme and video intro hits and then we shoot inside the College Park Center in Arlington, TX. as Excalibur, Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone welcome us to the show.

From there, we head down to the ring where "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts introduces the AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. Out comes "The Freshly Squeezed" one accompanied by Danhausen, who is wearing Jake Hager's purple bucket hat.

Already in the ring are his opponents for this opening Trios action, the team of Jake Hager, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. The Von Erichs duo of Ross and Marshall Von Erich make their way out to Ted Nugent music and settle into the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this opening Trios contest. Von Erich works over Parker in the early goings as the commentary team talk about the legacy of The Von Erich family in the state of Texas, where tonight's show is taking place.

After some initial back-and-forth action, we see Cassidy and Hager end up in the ring and it is the bigger Hager who takes over control of the offense. As he takes it to the AEW International Champion, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, Cassidy is fighting from underneath until he finally makes the hot tag to Marshall Von Erich, who comes in like a ball of energy and taking it to everyone that moves as the crowd in Texas cheer him on.

Von Erich helps pull off the win but after the match, the trio are attacked. Danhausen comes in with Hager's hat. Menard and Parker hold him but before Hager can do anything, Kevin Von Erich makes his way out from the back, with theme music and all, to make the save. The crowd roars as we see Iron Claws being put on every heel in sight.

Winners: Orange Cassidy & The Von Erichs

Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal Talk About AEW Continental Classic

We see footage of Mark Briscoe talking about his loss in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament. He talks about what he's got to fight for now that statistically he can't win the tourney. Up walks Jay Lethal with Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett and others.

Briscoe asks if he's still hanging out with them bums. They eventually leave them to talk and they talk about their history together. They shake hands and say they'll see each other in the tourney next week. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher vs. Hunter Grey & Paul Titan

When we return, The Don Callis Family duo of Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher make their way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. Chris Jericho talks on commentary about how he's not allowed to touch anyone tonight.

Already in the ring are the opponents for The Don Callis Family duo, the team of Hunter Grey and Paul Titan. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Hobbs and Fletcher immediately take it to their opposition with hard-hitting double team offense.

Within seconds, this match is over. The quick squash match gets wrapped up with Hobbs hitting the worlds most dangerous slam for the pin fall victory. After the match, Don Callis gets on the mic and sends a message to The Golden Jets.

He says his men have won their matches faster than any team in the history of this company. Callis talks trash to Chris Jericho directly, and he is shown standing up at the commentary desk on camera. He tells Jericho he can't hide in the tag-team division.

He mentions The Don Callis Family Rules which state that any two members can beat The Golden Jets. Callis hits one of the enhancement guys with a cheap shot on the way out.

Winners: Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher

Ruby Soho Has Had Enough Of Saraya

Backstage, we see Ruby Soho talking when up walks Saraya yelling at her about how she needs her. Soho tells her if she can do everything better herself, she should from now on. She storms off as Saraya yells, "Ruby!"

Anna Jay vs. Red Velvet

Inside the arena, Anna Jay's theme hits and she makes her way down to the ring. She settles inside and her theme dies down. Now the entrance tune for Red Velvet plays and out she comes.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Jay talks trash about Velvet before they get started. She pretends to extend her hand for a handshake but cheap shots her when she tries to.

Excalibur runs down the lineup for tomorrow's Collision and next week's Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite as Jay hits a bow-and-arrow stretch on Velvet on the ring post. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return, we see Jay still controlling the action and taking it to Velvet until Velvet catches her with a big leg lariat. After some more back-and-forth action we see Jay hit a big spot and go for the cover. Velvet kicks out and out comes Matt Menard.

This distracts Jay. Velvet rolls her up but she kicks out. Velvet plants her into the mat as Menard hops on the ring apron. Velvet knocks him off the apron but then Jay locks in her Queenslayer submission finisher for the win.

Winner: Anna Jay

Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight

It's main event time!

We see a video package recapping the events from this week's Dynamite with MJF, Samoa Joe and The Devils Masked Crew and how Hangman Page can be ruled out as the mystery attacker. After that, we head to another commercial break.

As we settle in from the break, we see Top Flight and Action Andretti make their way to the ring. After they settle inside, we hear the familiar sounds of Penta El Zero Miedo's theme music. As the catchy tune plays, out he comes with Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo.

Excalibur informs fans that they shouldn't blink during this one just as the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Straight out of the gate we see bodies flying all over the place. Dante Martin shows crazy athleticism as he moonsaults off the ropes just for show, landing on his feet and grilling Komander.

Action Andretti and El Hijo del Vikingo tag in. We see Andretti hit a nice counter as Vikingo went for a big move. After they hit a couple of stalemates and stop and pose for a big pop, they each tag out. In comes Darius Martin and Penta for each team. After a stare down they get after it with the fans chanting for Penta.

Penta hits a pair of sling blades on Martin before Komander and Vikingo enter the mix and all three hit crazy high-spots from the ring to the floor in back-to-back-to-back fashion. As the fans chant "Lucha! Lucha!" we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Vikingo hit a triple-man spot where he takes out both Martin's and Andretti by himself in impressive fashion. A bunch of back-to-back high spots like code red and destroyers and death valley drivers are hit on the hard part of the ring apron for a loud "This is Awesome" and "Fight Forever" chant.

After several more insanely crazy high spots in a finish to a match similar to the end of a fireworks show with total insanity and chaos everywhere, we see Andretti and Top Flight pick up the win. Amazing main event match to close out this week's "Winter Is Coming" special episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. That's how this week's show wrapped up. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Action Andretti & Top Flight