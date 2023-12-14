WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announces Trios Match For 12/15 Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2023

AEW has revealed a new bout for the upcoming Rampage show on TNT.

The team of Top Flight, consisting of Dante and Darius Martin, alongside Action Andretti, will face off against Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Komander in a trios match. This matchup garnered significant praise during the Rampage tapings on Wednesday (spoilers here), with some even hailing it as one of the finest AEW TV matches in recent times.

Here's the updated card for the 12/15 Rampage:

- Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, El Hijo del Vikingo

- The Von Erichs joining forces with Orange Cassidy

