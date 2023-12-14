AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 12/15/2023

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The AEW Rampage episode on December 15, 2023, which was recorded earlier at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, featured several matches and moments. The results, as reported by PWinsider.com, are as follows:

Orange Cassidy teamed up with The Von Erichs, Marshall and Ross Von Erich, to secure a victory over Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. Post-match, Hager, Menard, and Parker launched an attack on Cassidy and The Von Erichs. Danhausen attempted to intervene, leading to Kevin Von Erich entering the ring and applying The Iron Claw on Hager.

In another match, Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs emerged victorious against Hunter Grey and Paul Titan. During the event, Don Callis delivered a promo focusing on The Golden Jets.

Anna Jay triumphed over Red Velvet in their match, which saw Matt Menard causing a distraction.

The team of Top Flight, consisting of Dante and Darius Martin, along with Action Andretti, defeated the trio of Komander, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Penta El Zero Miedo.