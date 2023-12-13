AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Results (12/13/2023)

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/13/2023)

This week's show kicks off with an immediate shot live inside the College Park Center where the theme for Samoa Joe hits and out comes the pro wrestling legend to start this week's episode off in the ring on the microphone.

Samoa Joe Accuses Hangman Page Of MJF Attack

He addresses the Texas crowd, which breaks out in "Joe! Joe! Joe!" chants. He talks about looking for answers. He brings up the promise he made to MJF to keep him in one piece until they meet for the AEW Championship at AEW Worlds End.

Joe says last week he was made into a liar when he stood in the ring and saw on the big screen a shot of MJF bloody and laid out in the back. He saw his opportunity at AEW Worlds End in jeopardy. He talks about a certain beer brand he saw on the bottle that was busted over MJF's head.

He says as he got closer he smelled the sense of Stetson and disappointment that he's been familiar with before. He continues to accuse Hangman Page until the theme song for Hangman hits. Out comes Adam Page as fireworks explode.

Page settles in the ring and says if Joe wants to accuse him of something, he can do it to his face. He assures him he doesn't care about the Bro-Mance or anything else involving MJF. Joe says he's talking to him like he's a detective when maybe he's already made up his mind and he's out here as an executioner.

Hangman tells Joe if there's something he wants to do, to go ahead and do it. Before anyone says anything else, we hear "SAMOA! SAMOA!" and out comes Roderick Strong, without his wheelchair, accompanied by The Kingdom.

Strong calls Hangman his young boy and brings up Jay White getting attacked, The Acclaimed getting attacked, and anyone else connected to MJF on any level. Strong says last week we never saw anyone physically touch MJF. We just saw him laying there. He says it's obviously MJF himself that is The Devil.

Roderick Strong vs. Hangman Page

Hangman says something and Strong tells him he's not talking to him, he's talking to his best friend by proxy. Hangman decks Strong. Hangman and Joe get in each others face again as The Kingdom check on Strong at ringside.

As Joe heads to the back, Strong recovers and slides in behind Hangman to cheap shot him. The bell sounds and their scheduled one-on-one match is now officially off-and-running as our first bout of the evening. Hangman starts to fight back and he takes over on offense as the fans rally behind him in Arlington.

Page hits a big diving splash onto Strong on the floor. When he heads back in the ring, the ref is tied up by one member of The Kingdom while the other slides in on the other side of the ring and attacks Hangman from behind. Strong slides back in and takes over from there as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Strong working over the isolated arm of Hangman as he has him grounded on the mat. Hangman escapes and starts to take over as the fans chant "Cowboy sh*t!" in the background. Page climbs on Strong in the corner and bites his forehead for a big pop from the crowd.

From there, Hangman goes for a top-rope moonsault, but Strong moves and Page lands on his feet. Strong charges at Page, who connects with a pop-up power bomb to use his own momentum against him. He goes for the cover but Strong kicks out. Page looks for the Dead Eye but Strong avoids it.

Strong takes over again and he gets Page in his Strong Hold submission. Page ends up making it to the ropes, forcing the hold to be broken. Strong goes to suplex Page over the top-rope and out to the floor, but Page lands on the apron and takes Strong out.

He leaps from the apron onto The Kingdom with a moonsault. He goes for the Buckshot Lariat but Strong countered. Page hits a left-side lariat and follows up with his Dead Eye move for the pin fall victory. Good opener.

Winner: Hangman Page

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Brody King vs. Andrade El Idolo

Excalibur takes us through the updated standings for the Gold League and Blue League in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament ahead of our four tourney bouts on tonight's show. We then head into another commercial break. When we return, The House of Black's Brody King makes his way to the ring by himself, per tourney rules.

After he settles inside the squared circle, his theme music dies down and then we hear the familiar sounds of Andrade El Idolo's entrance tune. Out he comes accompanied by the hot and flexible CJ Perry. She eventually makes her way to the back. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

We see some back-and-forth action, with the two hitting each other repeatedly with thunderous chops. El Idolo eventually settles into the early offensive lead. He knocks the big man from The House of Black out to the floor and hits a big splash on him at ringside. Back in the ring, King starts to take over.

He sits El Idolo on the top rope and chops him out to the floor. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this Blue League bout in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament continues here on the special "Winter Is Coming" episode of Dynamite.

As we settle back in from the break, we see King is in control of the offense, but not for long, as El Idolo hits a pair of dragon-screws on the leg of the big man that chops him down to size. The crowd comes to life as Andrade hits double knees on King in the corner. He picks the big man up for an impressive body slam.

The fans break out in a loud "This is Awesome!" chant as the action continues. El Idolo goes for his finisher on King in the corner, but King avoids it and nearly be-heads El Idolo with a huge lariat off the ropes for a super close near fall attempt. King hits a canonball senton on Andrade for another close pin attempt. El Idolo fights back and hits a hammerlock DDT for the win.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

Orange Cassidy Recruits The Von Erichs For Rampage Match

Renee Paquette is backstage with Kevin Von Erich and his sons when Orange Cassidy, Danhausen and Trent Baretta come in and Cassidy tells the Von Erichs, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, that he has a match on Rampage he needs partners for. He asks if they want in. They do.

The Golden Jets Get Title Shot At AEW Worlds End

We return inside the College Park Center in Arlington where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance music of Kenny Omega. "The Cleaner" and one-half of The Golden Jets duo with Chris Jericho makes his way out and heads to the ring. As he does, we head into a quick commercial break.

As we settle back in from the commercial time out, we see Chris Jericho finishing up his ring entrance, in progress. We see highlights of Big Bill and Ricky Starks attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega in recent weeks.

Omega and Jericho talk about how they have each been attacked by the reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champions Starks and Bill and this leads to the duo coming out to the top of the stage. The four men trade insults, with Starks touching a nerve with Chris Jericho with a Hot Topic joke about his clothes.

Jericho shoots back calling him an Enzo Amore rip-off. At the end of all of this, it is made official that Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega will be challenging Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships at AEW Worlds End 2023.

Ruby Soho vs. Riho

Now the theme for "Timeless" Toni Storm hits and out comes the AEW Women's World Champion to join Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz on special guest commentary for our next match of the evening.

The entrance tune for Ruby Soho hits and out she comes and settles in the ring. The theme for her opponent plays next, and out comes the former AEW Women's World Champion Riho. We see highlights of her return from last Wednesday's show during Storm's match.

From there, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this women's singles bout. Soho starts off in the offensive lead, but Riho fights back and takes over, hitting a double foot stomp. She has Soho hanging from the corner and she hits another double foot stomp off the top-rope.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as Riho taunts Storm from the ring. When we return, Storm talks about how she doesn't believe Ruby Soho is really Ruby because she doesn't have green hair anymore.

Soho hits her finisher and goes for the cover but somehow Riho kicks out. Riho hits a dragon suplex and then a running double knee for the win.

Winner: Riho

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

RUSH vs. Jay Lethal

We see a vignette looking at the destruction that Wardlow has caused since returning to AEW on a mission to get his hands on Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He vows MJF's world is coming to an end to close out the video package.

Back inside the College Park Center, we get ready for our first of three scheduled Gold League bouts in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament. With that said, RUSH's theme hits and out he comes with Dralistico and Preston Vance by his side.

The LFI duo hang back as RUSH makes his way down to the ring with fire pyro exploding behind him. He goes one-on-one against Jay Lethal in the latest AEW Continental Classic Tournament match of the evening when we return. On that note, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

We see some good back-and-forth action, with Lethal starting off strong. He stops to do the Jeff Jarrett cocky strut. RUSH takes over and knocks Lethal out to the floor. He does his drop down and fist up cocky pose on the mat.

Things work to the finish of this one, which sees RUSH slap a rear naked choke on Lethal for the tap out victory. After the match, Karen Jarrett and Jeff Jarrett come out to help Lethal to the back. We see a Swerve vs. Jon Moxley vignette for their tourney bout tonight.

Winner: RUSH

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

The Bullet Club Gold theme hits as we return inside the host venue for tonight's show. Out comes "Switchblade" Jay White by himself, per the rules, for our second straight Gold League bout in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

White settles in the ring and his music dies down. We then hear "Reach for the Sky, boy!" and out comes the wildly popular Mark Briscoe. He settles inside the squared circle and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Briscoe immediately goes to work on White and then backs him in a corner and chops the hell out of him. White starts to fight back into competitive form in what is a very fast-paced bout straight out of the gate.

Fans loudly chant "Dem Boyz!" acknowledging Briscoe's tweet about WWE on FOX stealing his catchphrase. Briscoe lays White out and immediately heads to the top rope looking for a Froggy Bow. White rolls out to the floor so Briscoe can't finish him off.

Back in the ring, White takes over on offense as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Briscoe using his Redneck Kung Fu to maintain control of the action.

White ends up taking over after getting his knees up during another Froggy Bow attempt by Briscoe. White then follows up with his Bladerunner finisher for the pin fall victory. After the match, we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Jay White

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley

It's main event time!

When we return from the break, Daniel Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson vs. Brody King and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Andrade El Idolo are announced as Blue League matches in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament for this week's special "Winter Is Coming" episode of AEW Collision.

From there, we return inside the College Park Center venue in Arlington, TX. where we hear the familiar sounds of the catchy-ass entrance theme of The Mogul Embassy leader, Swerve Strickland. The crowd are strongly behind him as he makes his way out and settles in the ring for Continental Classic tourney action.

The commentators hype Swerve being one of the tied leaders in the standings, and mention how his opponent tonight is the man he is tied with at the top. With that said, "Wild Thing" plays and out comes Jon Moxley making his custom entrance through the crowd.

Mox settles inside the squared circle and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. The commentators remind us that there is a special five minute overrun if needed tonight. Mox and Swerve show some basic back-and-forth action early on and then Swerve takes over.

The commentators mention how the fans in Arlington seem to be more in support of Swerve here tonight. Mox starts to take over on offense, and he goes to work on the arm of Swerve on the floor as we head into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes showdown in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Swerve taking over. He hits his House Call trademark spot for a close near fall. Mox fights back and sends Swerve violently out to the floor at ringside. He tells the ref to count him out, but Swerve makes it back into the ring just at the count of nine.

"The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts informs us that 15 minutes has elapsed in this 20-minute scheduled tourney bout. Five minutes remain. Mox slaps a cross-arm-breaker on the injured right arm of Swerve Strickland. Strickland fights it as the crowd comes to life in the background. Swerve makes it to the ropes.

Mox heads out to the floor and grabs a steel chair, but before he can use it, Swerve dives through the ropes and splashes onto him. He follows that up with a Swerve Stomp on Mox on the floor. Back in the ring he heads to the top-rope looking for a double stomp. He hits it and immediately goes for the cover, but somehow Mox kicks out.

Seconds later, Mox goes for a reversal pin attempt, he grabs onto the belt/tights of Swerve with both hands and gets the three count. Taz quickly points out on commentary that despite Mox holding the tights, Swerve still got his shoulder up before the count of three, so he shouldn't have lost.

Regardless, he did, and now Mox jumps up to 12 points on the board, while Swerve and Jay White are tied in second with 9. RUSH has 6. On the other side, El Idolo is in first with nine. Danielson and King are tied with six each. After the match, Mox exits through the crowd following his victory.

The commentators hype more tourney action for Saturday's "Winter Is Coming" episode of Dynamite. Swerve is shown stewing in the ring after being screwed over.

Winner: Jon Moxley

The Devil And His Masked Goons Strike Again!

We shoot to the parking lot where we see Hangman Page being violently assaulted by four masked men. A fifth guy shows up with The Devil mask on. They drag Hangman to a car and hit a double power bomb on him that puts him through the windshield.

Hangman is left laying as "The Devil" and his four masked goons walk off. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!