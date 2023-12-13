Multiple Matches Set for Tomorrow's ROH TV Broadcast

Ring of Honor has revealed the lineup for tomorrow's ROH TV on WatchROH.com, featuring a Proving Ground match among other segments. The scheduled events are:
- ROH World Title Proving Ground Match: Eddie Kingston will face Evil Uno.
- ROH Pure Rules Proving Ground Match: Wheeler Yuta is set to compete against Jason Geiger.
- Leyla Hirsch is matched up against an opponent yet to be determined.
- Athena will also be in action against an opponent that is currently TBD.
#JasonGeiger returns to #ROH as he enters a PROVING GROUND match against the #ROH Pure Champion @WheelerYuta tomorrow night on #ROH TV!— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 13, 2023
Watch Thursday Night #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/45GGXD7pgC
