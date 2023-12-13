WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Multiple Matches Set for Tomorrow's ROH TV Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 13, 2023

Ring of Honor has revealed the lineup for tomorrow's ROH TV on WatchROH.com, featuring a Proving Ground match among other segments. The scheduled events are:

- ROH World Title Proving Ground Match: Eddie Kingston will face Evil Uno.

- ROH Pure Rules Proving Ground Match: Wheeler Yuta is set to compete against Jason Geiger.

- Leyla Hirsch is matched up against an opponent yet to be determined.

- Athena will also be in action against an opponent that is currently TBD.


