WWE Registers Trademark for New Faction's Name

WWE has recently applied for a new trademark, with the term designated for a newly formed group.

On December 12, WWE submitted an application for the trademark “NO QUARTER CATCH CLUB” to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This trademark is intended for use in entertainment services, specifically wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers. The comprehensive description provided is as follows:

“Mark For: META-FOUR™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

he newly formed group, named the No Quarter Catch Crew, includes Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, and Damon Kemp. Drew Gulak leads the group, which was first mentioned during Tuesday’s episode of NXT.