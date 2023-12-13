WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Fight Forever Introduces New 'Beat The Elite' DLC Game Mode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 13, 2023

AEW Fight Forever has introduced a fresh game mode.

Players who have the game can now access the 'Beat The Elite' DLC, which is included in the Season 2 update. In this mode, players will face off against ten randomly selected superstars, culminating in a battle against a member of The Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Young Bucks). Victory in this mode unlocks new character skins for various characters.

