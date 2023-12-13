AEW Fight Forever Introduces New 'Beat The Elite' DLC Game Mode

AEW Fight Forever has introduced a fresh game mode.
Players who have the game can now access the 'Beat The Elite' DLC, which is included in the Season 2 update. In this mode, players will face off against ten randomly selected superstars, culminating in a battle against a member of The Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Young Bucks). Victory in this mode unlocks new character skins for various characters.
Beat The Elite DLC has arrived in #AEWFightForever!— AEW Games (@AEWGames) December 13, 2023
In the new, highly competitive Beat the Elite gameplay mode, Fight Forever players will face 10 random #AEW talents. The last match will always be against a wrestler from The Elite. Win all 10 matches & you'll be rewarded with… pic.twitter.com/5ivYj8Kw5Y
⚡ MJF Posts Photo with John Cena at Iron Claw Premiere
'The Iron Claw' looks set to be one of the biggest pro wrestling movies in years. This A24 movie, scheduled for release in theaters t [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 12, 2023 07:09AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com