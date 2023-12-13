KUSHIDA Signs With TNA Wrestling, Clarifies Status With NJPW

TNA Wrestling announced on Wednesday that they’ve signed KUSHID. The following statement was issued:

KUSHIDA Signs With TNA Wrestling

It’s official, KUSHIDA has signed a contract with TNA Wrestling. As a longtime New Japan Pro-Wrestling standout, KUSHIDA has held the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship and IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions. KUSHIDA has been on the precipice of success since his arrival last year, taking Steve Maclin to his limit in an IMPACT World Championship match at Rebellion 2023. It’s time for KUSHIDA to take his career to the next level and it happens in TNA Wrestling!

As noted, TNA announced this morning that Japanese superstar KUSHIDA had signed with the company. The former multi-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion in NJPW has been regularly appearing for TNA over the last few months.

KUSHIDA himself commented on signing during a recent interview on the Battleground podcast. He confirms that while he has signed with TNA his relationship with NJPW remains the same.

"I’m so happy. I’m so excited. I want to say my contract status…the relationship between me and New Japan Pro-Wrestling can remain, and there is no need [to] change. So I also signed with TNA. I would like to thank Scott D’Amore."