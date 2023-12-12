Tony Khan Discusses Future of ROH Media Rights and Strategic Value to AEW in 2024

In a recent media call focused on the upcoming 2023 ROH Final Battle PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan opened up about the ongoing discussions regarding a media rights deal for the Ring of Honor (ROH) brand.

Khan expressed his enthusiasm about the evolving relationship with Warner Brothers Discovery. "We’ve had really good talks with Warner Brothers Discovery, had a great visit with them today and we have a really exciting relationship that has grown a lot over the years and has expanded for AEW," he said. He noted that while ROH is still considered a third party, its contribution to the wrestling scene is significant and continues to garner interest.

Highlighting the value ROH brings to the table, Khan mentioned, "There is a lot of interest in ROH and some of the most exciting wrestling and stories and some of the best events in ROH history are happening now." He emphasized the strategic advantage of having access to ROH's extensive library and intellectual property, especially as AEW prepares to negotiate new media rights in 2024.

Khan also touched upon the importance of the combined libraries of AEW and ROH, which include almost 200 episodes of Dynamite, over 100 episodes of Rampage, and the new Collision series. "It is a value for us that we have this big library and additional media rights in addition to the five hours of weekly television and the great shows with Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision," he stated.

Regarding the potential for a television deal, Khan revealed that there has been significant interest from various parties, including the CW network. "I think CW is a great network and we did have a visit. Dennis visited us as the Forum last year and was great. I have a lot of respect for Dennis Miller and the CW folks," he remarked. However, he also noted that the timing wasn't quite right for such a partnership.