Kevin Nash Explains the Reason Behind Not Facing CM Punk in WWE

During a recent episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash reflected on his 2011 storyline with CM Punk.

During this period, although Nash and Punk had a heated rivalry, Nash never had a match with Punk. Instead, Punk's storyline shifted to a match with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, leading to a continued feud between Nash and Triple H.

Nash commented, “It’s funny now that Vince has taken a backseat to this whole thing, that I see Paul, he owns it now. Like, he has ownership of that company as far as, when they say he’s creative. His demeanor, he is in completely control of that situation. There has never been anybody of his talent in the ring…he was with us and we were all ruthless and we were all very driven for our success. It’s such a different Paul now. When I was supposed to wrestle Punk, he got under Triple H’s skin so bad. Paul just came up to me and said, ‘I’m going to beat him. You’re not going to wrestle him. I’m beating him.’ Cool. That’s why me and Punk never wrestled. He made the call, ‘I gotta beat this f**ker.’”