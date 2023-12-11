WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mike Chioda Discloses How Another Referee Hindered Aubrey Edwards' WWE Signing Opportunity

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 11, 2023

During a recent episode of the "Monday Mailbag" podcast on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE referee Mike Chioda shared insights about Aubrey Edwards' audition for WWE before she joined AEW.

Discussing Aubrey Edwards' WWE tryout, Mike Chioda said, "Let's talk about Aubrey. She tried out for us. We were looking for a woman referee. I said, 'She's very thin. Good looking girl', and I'm thinking she can be worked with. I would be able to work with her if we were looking for a woman in business, so obviously another referee put the kaboots to it. Shut it down. I was like, f**k. I was like, ‘What happened?’ ‘I don’t know. She didn’t work out.’ ‘She didn’t work out, why?’ Next thing you know, months later or a year later, she’s on AEW.”

He also reflected on his interactions with Edwards in AEW, stating, “When I was down in AEW, I can't even remember if she asked me any questions or anything about anything. She was very nice. She was a sweetheart. She took care of us, you know, took care of me and anything, always was very nice in what I needed or if I needed this or anything else, total respect for her, but I don't know if she picked my brain. I can't remember.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 11, 2023


