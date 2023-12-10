WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest News on Rebel's Current Situation with AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2023

Many fans have been wondering about the whereabouts of Rebel, previously known for her role as Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.'s sidekick in All Elite Wrestling. Despite her absence from the spotlight, Fightful Select has confirmed that Rebel is still under contract with AEW.

Rebel's absence from AEW programming dates back to the time when Britt Baker turned babyface. During this period, she has not been a regular presence backstage at AEW events and has also stepped away from her role in the AEW makeup department.

However, Rebel remains open to a television comeback if AEW extends the opportunity. Internal discussions within AEW have taken place regarding her return, but there seems to be no current plan for her to wrestle. Should Rebel not compete in the ring before the end of the year, 2023 will be the first year since 2014 that she has not participated in a match.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 10, 2023 01:46PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #rebel

