Trent Seven Signed by TNA After Unexpected Debut at Final Resolution

Trent Seven has joined the TNA roster.

The UK wrestler, known for his role in establishing WWE's NXT U.K. and his performances in NJPW and AEW, made an unexpected appearance at tonight's Final Resolution event. As part of Moustache Mountain, he partnered with “Speedball” Mike Bailey to secure a victory over the Rascalz in a tag team match.

TNA announced that they have officially signed Seven.