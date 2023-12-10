WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trent Seven Signed by TNA After Unexpected Debut at Final Resolution

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2023

Trent Seven has joined the TNA roster.

The UK wrestler, known for his role in establishing WWE's NXT U.K. and his performances in NJPW and AEW, made an unexpected appearance at tonight's Final Resolution event. As part of Moustache Mountain, he partnered with “Speedball” Mike Bailey to secure a victory over the Rascalz in a tag team match.

TNA announced that they have officially signed Seven.

