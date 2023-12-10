Jeff Jarrett Reflects on Bruce Prichard's 2008 WWE Departure and Reasons Behind TNA Wrestling Not Acquiring Him Then

Jeff Jarrett recently shared his insights on a range of topics in the latest episode of his podcast, "My World with Jeff Jarrett."

In this episode, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the release of Bruce Prichard from WWE in 2008 and the reasons why TNA Wrestling didn't pursue him at that time.

Jarrett expressed his surprise upon hearing about Prichard's release in 2008, considering the significant changes WWE had undergone since he left in 2000.

"I heard this in 2008. I was shocked. Knowing by 2008, I left in 2000. That company is anywhere remotely resembling what it was eight years ago. And of course, they had gone through the WCW situation and then came out of that and there was a lot of change and turnover and all that. I still couldn’t really wrap my head around it, ‘Wait, they let him go?’ They’ve gone separate. Conrad, to say that it surprised me would be an understatement. And I immediately always thought about executives or wrestlers that had spent any time, and by 2008, he had been there, what, 20 years, 20-something years? And, this company was public. I was going to say I don’t think Bruce is really going to show any interest in us right now, at least for the foreseeable future. What I’d like to have had him. Well, of course, that came to light in 2017, but at the time I’m going, ‘I ain’t chasing him. His price tag is going to be way up there.’ That was my first thought."