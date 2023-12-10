Featured below, courtesy of Suit Williams and F4WOnline.com are complete results from the show.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/9/2023)

Our pre-show promos saw words from Ethan Page, Kenny Omega, and the competitors in the Blue League of the Continental Classic. Sir Elton John welcomed us to the show, as Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, and Nigel McGuinness were on the call.

Continental Classic Blue League Match – Eddie Kingston [3] defeated Claudio Castagnoli [3]

These two charged at each other at the bell, with Kingston sending Castagnoli to the floor after a backfist and a backdrop driver. Kingston dove onto Castagnoli on the floor before throwing Castagnoli into the ring and hitting a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Castagnoli came back, floating over Kingston and hitting a Neutralizer for a nearfall. Castagnoli dumped Kingston to the floor before clotheslining him to the floor.

Castagnoli rolled Kingston into the ring and hit a double stomp before teasing Kingston with kicks. Kingston came back with chops before Castagnoli lifted him into the Giant Swing. Castagnoli turned Kingston over into the Sharpshooter, forcing Kingston into the ropes. Castagnoli clubbered on Kingston in the corner, drilling him with a hesitation dropkick. Kingston tried coming back with chops, but Castagnoli shut him down with a short-arm lariat. Castagnoli hit a bodyslam for a nearfall. If he followed it with a leg drop, he would have had a much better shot at winning there.

Castagnoli leveled Kingston with elbows, much to the chagrin of a grimacing lady in the crowd. Castagnoli elevated Kingston to the top rope, drilling him with a European uppercut when Kingston fought back. Castagnoli hit a superplex as we went to a commercial. After the commercial, Kingston fired up after a boot to the face, but another short-arm lariat scored Castagnoli a nearfall.

Castagnoli couldn’t pull Kingston up for the Ricola Bomb, instead hitting a gutwrench suplex for a nearfall. The two men traded strikes, with Kingston winning the battle and hitting an enzuigiri. Kingston got a nearfall after a uranage, then fired up with chops. Castagnoli tried walking through the chops, but Kingston popped him in the face with a punch. Kingston hit a lariat for a nearfall, then locked on the Stretch Plum submission.

Castagnoli got to the ropes to break the hold. Kingston went for the powerbomb, but Castagnoli caught him into a one-armed powerbomb for a nearfall. Castagnoli hit a running uppercut before locking on a crossface at the fifteen-minute mark. Kingston grabbed the ropes, and after a Ricola Bomb reversal, Castagnoli drilled Kingston with an uppercut for a nearfall. Another strike battle ensued, with Kingston drilling Castagnoli with two backfists for a nearfall.

The three-minute call came, as the announcers let us know that this has been the longest Continental Classic match to date. Kingston popped Castagnoli with a backfist. Castagnoli rolled through a powerbomb attempt, but Kingston rolled through again to score the win and his first points of the tournament.

Wheeler Yuta Challenges HOOK To FTW Rules Match

Jon Moxley spoke to cameras after his win on Dynamite. He wasn’t afraid of Rush, and he wasn’t concerned about the buzz surrounding Swerve Strickland. He warned Strickland to pack a lunch because Wednesday would be a long night for him.

Hook was backstage with Renee Paquette, who asked him about issues with Wheeler Yuta. Yuta entered the scene, calling Hook a paper champ. Hook brought up how Yuta cheated to beat Katsuyori Shibata to win the Pure Title again. Yuta challenged Hook to a match under FTW Rules. Hook agreed, but it wasn’t clear if the FTW Title wasn’t on the line.

Willow Nightingale defeated Mercedes Martinez (w/Diamante)

Diamante quickly involved herself, giving Martinez the early advantage. Nightingale came back with a lariat before clubbing Martinez with lariats. Nightingale hit a senton that sent Martinez to the floor, but another distraction from Diamante allowed Martinez to send Nightingale into the apron and the barricade. Martinez pulled Nightingale over the barricade and hit the Anarchist Suplex as we went to a commercial.

After the commercial, Nightingale countered the Three Amigos with a suplex of her own. Nightingale ran wild, hitting a missile dropkick and a cannonball for a nearfall. Nightingale knocked Diamante off the apron, but that allowed Martinez to hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Martinez hit a pair of backdrop drivers, but never went for a cover. Instead, she hit a T-Bone Suplex. Martinez elevated Nightingale in the corner and hit a Dominator, but Nightingale snatched her in a small package and got the win.

After the match, Martinez and Diamante jumped Nightingale. Diamante pulled out a ladder and a pipe, but Kris Statlander came out from the crowd with a chain to make the save.

Love Issues Between Ruby Soho & Angelo Parker And Friends Continues

Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager were backstage with Renee Paquette, who asked Menard and Parker how it would feel to wrestle in their hometown. Hager was more upset about Danhausen stealing his hat before telling Menard and Parker that he wouldn’t be joining them at ringside. They cut a hometown babyface promo, being excited about adding their names to the list of Montreal greats. Ruby Soho came in wearing Parker’s merchandise, but Saraya and Anna Jay came in. Saraya complained that Soho would abandon her as Toni Storm did before saying that she wouldn’t be in Soho’s corner when she wrestled Riho next week.

Swerve Strickland spoke to cameras after his match on Dynamite. He said that he led the Continental Classic and he ran the wrestling industry. He told everyone to save this footage for after he won the World Title. Strickland warned Jon Moxley that he was just as violent as him.

Wardlow defeated Willie Mack

Wardlow stuffed a single-leg takedown attempt from Mack. Mack laid in strikes but ran right into a Wardlow dropkick. Mack low bridged Wardlow to the floor and hit a plancha, but Wardlow remained on his feet and headbutted Mack. Mack avoided a corner charge and hit a standing moonsault, but only got a one-count. Mack went for a headscissors, but Wardlow caught him and hit a pair of powerbombs. Wardlow hit the pitch-style lariat before hitting the Last Ride powerbomb. Wardlow left the ring as the referee called for the bell.

We got a video package on the recent history between the House of Black & FTR.

We got a replay of Big Bill & Ricky Starks’ attack on Chris Jericho after Full Gear.

Kenny Omega defeated Ethan Page

Page has proven himself over the past few months in Ring of Honor as a wrestler good enough to be on AEW television regularly. There’s something there, it’s just a matter of finding the right way of presenting him. Meanwhile, Omega gets a nice win on TV and a reminder that he and Chris Jericho are next in line for a tag team title match.

After an opening exchange, Page drilled Omega with a back elbow before laying in chops in the corner. Omega sent Page to the floor and set up the Terminator dive, but Page caught him with the Headshot, sending Omega rolling to the floor. Tony Nese was watching from backstage, as he will face Page in an I Quit Match at Final Battle this Friday. Omega sent Page into the barricade, but Page shot out with a shoulder block. Omega countered an Irish Whip into the barricade, hitting a moonsault off of the barricade.

Omega hit the Kotaro Crusher in the ring for a nearfall. Page hit a bodyslam before running into a boot from Omega, who suplexed him over the ropes to the floor as we went to a commercial. Page hit a running shoulder block off of the apron as we came back from the break. Page went for another Headshot, but Omega kneed him out of the air. Omega hit a powerbomb before hitting a running V-Trigger for a nearfall.

Page avoided a running V-Trigger but didn’t avoid one to the back. Omega elevated to the top rope, but Page pulled him down with an Iconoclasm before hitting a DDT for a nearfall. Omega pulled Page up for You Can’t Escape, but Page moved out of the way of the moonsault. Omega caught Page with a Snap Dragon Suplex, then hit another one before taking Page to the top rope. Page took Omega off the top rope with an Avalanche Powerslam for a nearfall. After both men set up their finishers, Omega landed two V-Triggers and the One Winged Angel to score the win.

The announcers wondered how well Page would’ve done if he hadn’t been slammed through a table by Tony Nese on ROH television on Thursday. As Omega posed for the crowd on the ramp, Big Bill snuck up from behind Omega and laid him out with a big boot.

Latest From Miro & His Hot, Flexible Wife CJ Perry

CJ Perry was backstage with Lexy Nair. Perry ran down Andrade El Idolo’s accomplishments, confident that her client could beat Bryan Danielson tonight in their Continental Classic match. Miro entered the scene, annoyed that Perry continued to disobey him. Miro said that he wouldn’t touch Andrade during the tournament, but made no promises once the tournament ended.

We got a SPOOKY video package hyping Julia Hart vs. Abadon.

Komander & Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Angelo Parker & Matt Menard

Menard and Parker got a big pop from their hometown, as cameras showed Menard’s family at ringside. After reminding Menard that he had Cero Miedo, Penta caught Menard with a boot to the face on a dropdown. A quick offensive exchange led to a stalemate. Menard shoved Penta into the corner, where Komander tagged in. Parker tagged in and dropped Komander with a leg lariat. Komander used his speed to keep Menard off balance before Penta monkey flipped him into Menard and Parker in the corner.

Menard and Parker cut off a double dive before we went to a commercial. After the break, Komander evaded Menard and Parker to get a tag out to Penta, who ran wild. Penta and Komander slid to the floor and belted their opponents with superkicks. Penta hit Made in Japan on Parker for a nearfall that was broken up by Menard.

Menard caught Penta in the Walls of Jericho, but Komander broke it up. Parker and Menard hit a tag team Codebreaker for a nearfall. Penta and Komander isolated Parker, then hit a modified Fear Factor where Komander walked the ropes into it to score the win.

We got a video package on Keith Lee and Shane Taylor’s feud, which will culminate at Final Battle this Friday.

We got a rundown of the card for the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite this Wednesday.

Continental Classic Blue League Match – Andrade El Idolo [6] defeated Bryan Danielson [6]

The two engaged in a Greco-Roman knuckle lock to start, with Danielson monkey flipping Andrade out of it. After a back and forth, Danielson and Andrade collided before Danielson hit a backdrop driver. Danielson and Andrade traded strikes before Andrade hit a pair of Dragon Screw leg whips and a flying forearm. Andrade went for the double knees in the corner, but Danielson avoided him and hit a dive to the floor.

After a commercial break, we came back to see Danielson without his eyepatch. Andrade ripped the eyepatch off during the break and caused Danielson to bleed from the eye. Danielson sent Andrade to the floor and went for a dive, but Andrade forearmed him in the face. Andrade locked on the Figure Four, but Danielson got to the ropes before Andrade could bridge up into the Figure Eight.

Andrade elevated Danielson to the top rope, where the camera zoomed in on Danielson’s bloody eye. Andrade clawed at Danielson’s eyes before Danielson came back with strikes that knocked Andrade to the mat. Danielson hit a shotgun dropkick before laying in the middle kicks. Andrade rolled Danielson up, but Danielson countered it into a LeBell Lock attempt. After a pinning predicament, both men clotheslined each other down.

They engaged in a strike battle before Andrade caught Danielson in an inverted Gory Special and ran him into the turnbuckles. At the fifteen-minute call, Andrade hit a superplex that he transitioned into the Three Amigos for a nearfall. Andrade went to the top rope for a moonsault, but Danielson cut him off and hit an Avalanche Belly-To-Back Suplex for a nearfall. Danielson locked on the LeBell Lock, but even with pulling Andrade’s arm back, Andrade got to the ropes.

Andrade caught Danielson with the spinning back elbow for a nearfall. Andrade went for the running knees, but Danielson got up and started a strike exchange at the three-minute call. Danielson hit the running dropkick in the corner, but Andrade caught Danielson with another spinning back elbow. Andrade hit the running knees to the back of the head, then clawed Danielson’s face to turn him around and hit the knees again. At the two-minute call, Andrade hit the Hammerlock DDT to score the win.

The ringside doctors and the Blackpool Combat Club came out to check on Danielson’s eye. Andrade and Claudio Castagnoli got into a shoving match as Andrade was checking on Danielson as well. That's how this week's show wrapped up. Thanks for joining us!