Featured below are complete WWE NXT Deadline results from Saturday, December 9, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7-11pm EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE NXT DEADLINE RESULTS (12/9/2023)

The John Cena narrated "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs to get us started. We shoot inside the WWE pre-show studios where Megan Morant is joined by Matt Camp and Sam Roberts.

The trio waste no time bringing up the talk of CM Punk meeting with Shawn Michaels at tonight's show, as it is the first topic they begin discussing within seconds of introducing themselves at the top of the pre-show.

After that, they begin running down the lineup for tonight's show as the official match graphics flash across the screen. They mention things getting started in the ring here on the Kickoff Show later on as Axiom goes one-on-one against Nathan Frazer.

A digital exclusive backstage segment from earlier today airs showing Bron Breakker arriving to the building. The pre-show hosts talk about the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge match and then we shoot to another backstage interview, this time with Dijak.

When that brief backstage interview wraps up, the talk shifts to focus on the Steel Cage showdown tonight between Roxanne Perez and Kiana James. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story behind this match heading into tonight's show.

From there, we get an in-depth look at the NXT Anonymous footage that appeared to show Carmelo Hayes and Lexis King working together in setting Trick Williamsd up for the sneak attack several weeks ago. After that, we head into a quick commercial break.

Rhea Ripley is featured in a random video package when we return, and then we shoot backstage live where Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley are standing by. Briggs and Henley talk about how they plan to win the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches tonight.

The talk transitions to tonight's main event between Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin for the NXT World Championship. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to their showdown tonight and then we head into another quick commercial time out.

Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom

When we return from the break, Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us inside the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT. where we head down to the ring for our lone Kickoff Show match here on the official WWE NXT Deadline 2023 pre-show.

Nathan Frazer's theme hits and out comes the Hard Hitting Truths host for singles action in what is a rematch against Axiom in a match that never got the chance to finish on Tuesday night's show due to interference. His theme music dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opponent.

Axiom's theme hits and out comes the masked man with his trademark slow-motion camera affect ring entrance. He heads to the ring as the commentary duo of Vic and Booker sing his praises for being a performer that "pops off the screen."

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Early on we see some basic back-and-forth action. Frazer comes off the ropes with a flying forearm that decks Axiom and elicits a big pop from the NXT Universe in attendance. After some more action, a loud "NXT! NXT!" chant breaks out.

We see Axiom fight into the offensive lead briefly, but Frazer takes over and starts making somewhat heel-looking facial expressions. The commentators repeatedly point out on the broadcast that fans need to take notice of the different look in the eyes of Frazer tonight during this match.

Frazer slingshots off the middle ropes with a moonsault into an inverted DDT for a huge pop from the crowd and a close two-count from a follow-up pin attempt. Axiom hits a picture-perfect drop kick as the action continues. Axiom crotches Frazer on the ropes and leaps off the corner with a forearm.

After being knocked to the floor at ringside by the aforementioned flying forearm, Frazer stands up just in time to be splashed onto by Axiom, who hit another crazy intense high spot off the ropes from the ring to the floor.

Back in the ring, Frazer hits a super-plex off the top and holds on, hitting a follow-up suplex for a pin attempt. Axiom kicks out at two. Frazer goes for a Phoenix Splash off the top but Axiom avoids it. Frazer decks Axiom with a big kick seconds later and a loud "This is Awesome" chant breaks out.

Nathan Frazer looks for a springboard moonsault off the middle ropes, but on his way down Axiom pops up and blasts him with a super-quick drop kick out of nowhere for a close near fall of his own. Axiom hits a Spanish Fly off the top-rope and follows up with his Golden Ratio finisher for the win in an excellent opener.

Winner: Axiom

Shawn Michaels & CM Punk Kick Off The Show

After the pre-show bout wraps up, we head into another commercial break. A Roman Reigns video package airs and then we head back to the pre-show panel. They run down the card one more time and then wrap things up on the Kickoff Show.

We then shoot inside the Total Mortgage Arena where Shawn Michaels' theme hits. "The Heartbreak Kid" and WWE NXT Head of Creative makes his way down to the ring to an enormous pop from the NXT Universe in attendance. He says since we're at the final WWE NXT PLE of the year, he has only one question, "Are you ready?"

As soon as he says that, Living Colour's "Cult of Personality" plays and out comes CM Punk to a mega-pop from the Bridgeport crowd. "The Best in the World" heads to the ring as the reaction from the crowd grows. Punk begins by asking if he stepped on HBK's gimmick. "Do you wanna tell people to suck it or something?"

Michaels says he's not sure if he even does that any more when Punk asks if that's still his thing. Michaels then tells Punk he likes his hoodie, which is a pink Bret Hart hoodie. Punk says Michaels and Hart made up, just like he and Triple H did. He talks about how he missed his flight and it gave fans an opportunity to take selfies with him, because they watched him growing up.

He says it also gives him a chance to take one with Michaels since he grew up watching him. Punk pulls out his phone and takes a selfie with HBK. Punk then makes a joke about how he and Michaels both forgot some of what they were supposed to talk about. He wraps up by teasing still having to decide whether he's gonna sign with the Raw, SmackDown or NXT brands.

His theme hits kind of abruptly and then he smiles real big and hugs Michaels, saying something into his ear off-mic as we head into a quick commercial break. Now the WWE NXT Deadline 2023 cold open video package airs.

NXT North American Championship

Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Dragon Lee

The cold open wraps up and then we shoot back inside the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT. where we hear the familiar sounds of Dragon Lee's theme music. Out comes the rising WWE Superstar and masked fan-favorite. As he settles in the ring, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio is introduced alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph on special guest commentary.

Now the familiar sounds of Dominik Mysterio's entrance tune hits and out comes the reigning and defending NXT North American Champion. "Dirty" Dom settles into the ring and his music dies down. The ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this championship contest and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Fans immediately break out into a loud "We Want Mami!" chant as soon as the action gets underway. Dragon Lee knocks Dom-Dom out to the floor and hits his first wild high spot of the evening, which pops the crowd big time in Bridgeport. Mysterio puts over Dragon Lee as a young version of himself on commentary as "Dirty" Dom slams Lee's leg over the ropes with authority to take over on offense.

Dom-Dom slams Dragon Lee out to the floor where it looks like blood is coming out of his mouth. Dom-Dom taunts the crowd and then picks Dragon up and drills him with some punches at ringside before bringing the match back into the ring and continuing to go to work on him.

As the action continues, we see some crazy high spots on the floor and time and time again Dom-Dom fails to finish off Dragon Lee. Eventually we work our way to the finish, which sees Dragon Lee shock Dom-Dom and pull off the upset to become the new NXT North American Champion.

After the match, the commentators point out how Dom lost the title the first time The Judgment Day wasn't at ringside. Dragon Lee celebrates his title win with Rey Mysterio at the commentary desk and then we head into a quick post-match commercial break.

Winner and NEW NXT North American Champion: Dragon Lee

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge

Fallon Henley vs. Blair Davenport vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend

After the break, we return to the rules being broken down for the first of two Iron Survivor Challenge matches scheduled for tonight's show. Once the rule breakdown wraps up, the theme for the person who drew first for the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge match hits.

Fallon Henley makes her way out as one of the first two competitors who will be kicking off this five-person showdown to determine the challenger for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT New Year's Evil 2024. She settles in the ring and her music dies down.

Now the theme for the person who drew number two to start the match off hits, and out comes Blair Davenport. The two are both in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The countdown clock appears and when it expires, out comes Tiffany Stratton as the third entrant.

Soon after Stratton enters the match, we see the first fall take place, as Blair Davenport gets on the board with a pin fall to pull ahead with a score of 1 to 0 for the rest. The countdown clock appears again and when it expires, out comes Kelani Jordan as the fourth entrant. Soon after that, Henley scores a fall on Stratton to tie things up in first place with Davenport.

The countdown clock appears again and when it expires, the fifth and final entrant in the match comes out, as Lash Legend of The Meta-Four makes her way down to the ring as all four of the other ladies are on the top-rope in the same corner. Legend hits a double power bomb to bring two of them down the hard way.

She then climbs up and hits a double super-plex to bring down the others. Legend hits a couple of additional power spots on the mat and then picks up a quick two points in what the commentators said was done in just 70 seconds. Legend is now up with 2, Davenport has 1, Henley has 1 and Jordan and Stratton have yet to score.

We see Henley and Stratton in the penalty box at the same time. Out comes The Meta Four's Noam Dar, Oro Mensah and Jakara Jackson to block the box as the commentators desk is cleared off. Henley and Stratton fight in the penalty box until Henley climbs up over the top and is slammed onto the commentary desk.

Stratton climbs up and hits an absolutely insane moonsault on a pile of bodies at ringside for a thunderous "Holy sh*t!" chant from the crowd. A bunch of the competitors try for pin falls back-to-back-to-back, but Davenport clears the ring and ends up getting it. Davenport and Legend are tied at 2. Henley has 1, while Jordan and Stratton are still at 0.

Moments later we see Stratton finally get on the board with a pin fall after a Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Seconds after that, Jordan hits a 450 splash off the top-rope and goes for the cover, but it is broken up. Jordan remains the only competitor without any points in the match thus far. Davenport takes Jordan off the top-rope with an awkward landing.

She then scores another fall to go up to 3 on the board. The clock strikes moments later and Davenport wins with the highest score of three points. The crowd boos as Davenport celebrates her big victory in the second annual NXT Women's Iron Survivor Challenge match, earning herself a future NXT Women's Championship opportunity.

Winner: Blair Davenport

Cora Jade Returns, Attacks Lyra Valkyria

After the match, Blair Davenport gets on the microphone in the ring and tells Lyra Valkyria that she is coming for her and the NXT Women's Championship at NXT New Year's Evil. Lyra Valkyria's theme hits.

Out comes Valkyria but before she can make it to the ring, Cora Jade makes her surprise return and attacks her from behind. She leaves her laying and poses over her with her NXT Women's Championship. After this wraps up, we head into another commercial break.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King

When we return from the break, we shoot backstage where we see Trick Williams seated on a bench in the dressing room taping up his wrists and fists. Carmelo Hayes is hyped up and assures Trick that they both got things handled tonight. Williams doesn't seem as friendly and in as good a mood as Hayes.

Back inside the arena, Lexis King's theme hits and out comes the son of the legendary late, great "Flyin'" Brian Pillman. He settles in the ring for his NXT PLE in-ring debut here at Deadline 2023.

The theme for the former multiple-time NXT World Champion hits and out comes Carmelo Hayes. He makes his way to the ring and settles inside. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening.

King tries to shake hands with Hayes, but Hayes slaps it away and says something about King attacking Trick and him not wanting to shake his hand. Hayes jumps into the early offensive lead, but after a couple of minutes, King takes over and starts focusing his attack on the hand of Hayes.

He slams it into the ring post and the steel steps and stomps on it before rolling him back into the ring and going for a cover, but only getting two. As the action continues, we see King pull ahead again and then demand Hayes shake his hand. Hayes begins to, but then stops and flips him off.

He ends up hitting his top-rope Nothing But Net leg drop for the pin fall victory in an excellent match. After the match, Hayes celebrates and begins heading to the back when he is stopped by King, who calls him out on the mic from the ring.

Lexis King says it wasn't him who attacked Trick Williams, but thanks him for the spot on the PLE tonight anyways. Hayes walks off and we head into another quick commercial break.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge

Dijak vs. Josh Briggs vs. Tyler Bate vs. Trick Williams vs. Bron Breakker

When we return, we see Kelly Kincaid backstage with Cora Jade. She talks about how she's back in the deepest division in all of NXT, the NXT women's division. She says she thinks she's made her next move crystal clear. She walks off to end the brief backstage interview segment.

A "Happy Vengeance Day To You" video airs to promote NXT Vengeance Day in Clarksville, TN. on February 4, 2024. After that, we shoot to Vic Joseph and Booker T at ringside, who plug tickets being on-sale right now for the first NXT PLE of the New Year.

Backstage we see Hayes entering the locker room again. Trick Williams pops up and says he owes Hayes an apology, and says he never should have doubted him. Hayes says it's no problem. Trick then congratulates him on his big win. Hayes tells him to "Whoop That Trick" tonight in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge match.

Now we return inside the arena where the ring announcer once again runs down the rules for an Iron Survivor Challenge match, as the Men's installment is up now. When the rules explanation wraps up, Dijak's theme hits and he comes out as the first entrant in the match.

Dijak's theme dies down and then the entrance tune for the second entrant in the bout hits and out comes Josh Briggs. He makes his way to the ring and settles inside as well. The first two competitors in our second of two Iron Survivor Challenge matches are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and we're off.

We see some back-and-forth action for the first few minutes and then when the countdown clock appears, just as the final seconds are ticking away, Dijak picks up a three-count over Briggs to jump onto the scoreboard. When the buzzer sounds, Tyler Bate makes his way out as the third entrant as Briggs goes into the penalty box.

After a few minutes, the penalty box time for Briggs is up. When he is let out, he immediately goes to work on Bate and begins beating the living crap out of him. He quickly scores a pin and evens the scoreboard up between himself and Dijak at 1 a piece. He then goes back to work on Bate on the floor.

Bate takes over and brings the action back into the ring. He crotches Briggs on the top-rope and hits a turning elbow off the corner for a close near fall attempt. The penalty box time expires, which allows Dijak to re-enter the mix in the ring with Bate and Briggs just in time to break up a pin attempt from Bate after a Tyler Driver '98.

Tyler Bate then takes out Dijak and quickly pins him, sending him right back into the penalty box and creating a three-way tie at one a piece between Bate, Briggs and Dijak. The countdown clock appears again as Bate is working over Briggs. When it expires the fourth competitor entering the match comes out as Trick Williams is next.

We hear an enormously loud "Whoop That Trick!" chant from the crowd to the tune of his catchy-ass entrance theme song as he makes his way to the ring soaking in the moment. As soon as he hits the ring, the "Whoop That Trick" chants grow louder and he starts making his presence felt, taking out anyone and everyone that moves.

Dijak is let out of the penalty box again. We see Trick hit a double neck-breaker on Briggs and Dijak. He tries covering them both for two quick points, but they each kick out. Bate and Trick take turns hoisting each other up for wild airplane spins.

Bate ends up getting one on Trick that goes forever, super fast, and turns into an awesome power bomb at the end for a close near fall, which Dijak breaks up just in time. Bate hits a big spot on Trick and goes for the cover, getting the three-count to take the lead with a score of two. Trick heads to the penalty box.

The clock winds down and the fifth and final member of this match, Bron Breakker, is about to make his way out. A loud "Free That Trick!" chant breaks out as the NXT Universe eagerly anticipates Trick Williams being let out of the penalty box. Breakker makes his way to the ring and immediately Spears Briggs for an insanely fast pin fall.

Breakker then stands up and runs over Bate with a Spear as well. He covers him and gets another pin to immediately tie Bate in the lead with two points. Off the top-rope comes Dijak and on the way down Breakker Spears him for a third straight pin fall. He gets the three-count and immediately takes the lead on the scoreboard with three points.

Bate has two, Briggs and Dijak each have 1, Trick has none. Trick is let out of the penalty box but is immediately beat down by Breakker and stuck in his submission finisher. We see footage of the penalty box featuring three-way brawling action between Bate, Briggs and Dijak.

Back in the ring, Trick turns Bron inside-out and gets ready for the cover, but Bron wisely rolls out to the floor to avoid it. Trick climbs to the top-rope and hits an insanely high cross-body splash onto a pile of bodies on the floor. Seconds later, Dijak picks up a pin over Trick to tie Bate in second place with two. This also sends Trick back into the penalty box.

Breakker hits a move sending Dijak into Bate, who connects with a power bomb to score another fall. This brings Bate up to three to tie himself with Breakker in first place. Dijak is sent to the penalty box. After a few moments, Dijak and Briggs are let out of the penalty box. They immediately take over in the ring.

At the same time, they each hit top-rope moonsaults and pin Breakker and Trick to each gain another point. Scoreboard now reads Bate with three, Breakker with three, Dijak with three, Briggs with two and Trick with zero. Trick is let out of the penalty box but immediately speared through the barricade by Breakker.

Dijak then puts Breakker through the commentary desk. Back in the ring, Bate goes for a top-rope spot on Briggs, but Dijak breaks it up. Trick re-enters the ring and scores a fall on Briggs out of nowhere to get his first point on the scoreboard. Dijak gets Trick down and looks for a pin, but Eddy Thorpe yanks the ref out of the ring and gets in his face.

We see Williams roll him up from behind to get another quick point, putting him at two. Bate goes after Trick but Trick counters and covers him to quickly tie things up with three points. He quickly hits a big knee on Bron and covers him. He gets a fourth point just as the clock expires.

Trick Williams wins and will be moving on to NXT New Year's Evil 2024 to challenge the winner of tonight's main event between Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin for the NXT World Championship. The crowd goes absolutely insane at the end of this match when Trick pulled that off. Excellent Iron Survivor Challenge match from the guys tonight.

Winner: Trick Williams

Steel Cage Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

After the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge match wraps up, we head into a quick commercial time out. When we return, we see Rey Mysterio with Dragon Lee backstage as he gets his custom side plates put into his newly won NXT North American Championship.

From there, we shoot to Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley both looking upset after coming up short in the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Josh Briggs tries to console them but they snap at him. He insists they have nothing to be ashamed of and then up comes Noam Dar and The Meta-Four to taunt them, leading to a big brawl between the two groups.

Now we shoot to another quick commercial break as the pre-match video package airs for our co-main event of the evening, which is a women's grudge match that will be contested inside of a Steel Cage. After we return, we hear the ominous music as the cage is lowered down over the ring.

Roxanne Perez's theme music hits and out comes the former NXT Women's Champion for this big showdown. After she settles inside the ring enclosed by a steel cage, we shoot to the parking lot where we see a limo pull up. The driver opens the door and out pops Kiana James.

We hear the helicopters in the arena and then James' theme music hits and out she comes with her trademark loaded hand bag as the NXT fans in attendance boo like crazy. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Perez jumps into the early offensive lead. Perez's hand gets stuck in the steel mesh of the cage wall and James takes advantage.

This helps James take over on offense, where she proceeds to focus her attack on the hand of Perez before simply continuing to beat her down in general. The fans try and rally behind Perez, but to no avail thus far as James spears Perez into the cage wall before going for a pin fall attempt. Perez kicks out at two and James goes back to work on her.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Perez climb to the very top of the steel cage. James ends up climbing up after her. She pulls Perez back over the top of the cage and then power bombs her off the top-rope. Perez lands awkwardly and is folded in half in a semi-scary looking spot. James goes for the cover, but Perez kicks out.

Perez hits her Pop Rox finisher on James and goes for the cover after a few seconds of recovering. The delay in going for the cover ultimately took too long, as James kicks out. James crawls to the cage door and goes to crawl out, but is stopped by Perez. James reaches under the ring while Perez has her legs, and she pulls out a steel chair.

Perez tries to slam the cage door shut to go back to work on James, but someone shows up and grabs the door to stop her. When Perez realizes someone is there, she lets go of the door and that person slams it into her face. The commentators inform us that it is Izzi Dame.

In the ring, James capitalizes on the Dame slamming the door into James. She blasts her with a big shot and then hits her finisher with the assistance of the steel chair she pulled into the ring and gets the cover for the victory. She and Izzi Dame celebrate over James in the ring after the match.

Winner: Kiana James

NXT World Championship

Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Baron Corbin

It's main event time!

After the women's cage match wraps up, we head into a quick commercial break. When we return, we see the pre-match video package to tell the story of the events leading up to our final match of the evening, the NXT Deadline 2023 main event for the NXT World Championship between Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin.

Back inside the arena, the commentary duo of Vic Joseph and Booker T reveal a pair of matches for the post-NXT Deadline 2023 episode of NXT on USA this coming Tuesday night, as Eddy Thorpe will go one-on-one against Dijak after costing him the Iron Survivor Challenge match tonight.

Additionally, it was announced that Noam Dar and The Meta-Four will battle Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley in mixed tag-action after they brawled backstage earlier tonight. Now the theme for Baron Corbin hits and out comes the "Lone Wolf" on a motorcycle with a big grand entrance.

Corbin settles inside the squared circle after getting off the bike and the fans let him hear it with loud boos. His music dies down and then we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance tune for the reigning and defending NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov. "The Mad Dragon" makes his way out to an enormous pop from the Bridgeport.

The ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger and then finally the bell sounds to get our world title main event officially off-and-running here at the final WWE NXT premium live event of the year, WWE NXT Deadline 2023. Corbin jumps into the early offensive lead, taking it to the smaller Dragunov.

Corbin taunts Dragunov as he beats him down, telling him it can all be over after tonight. Dragunov starts to fight back, as he takes over on Corbin on the floor at ringside. He hits a big suplex on the unforgiving floor to the much larger man and then bounces him off the commentary desk.

Back in the ring, he goes for a top-rope high spot but Corbin stops him and takes over. Corbin goes back to taunting and pummeling Dragunov. The camera keeps showing close-ups of "The Mad Dragon" in agonizing pain as the challenger continues to dominate the offense. Dragunov tries fighting back with a series of right hands.

Corbin stops him and goes for a choke slam. Dragunov avoids it by blasting an unsuspecting Corbin with a huge kick. He times Corbin, waiting for him to get up before charging at him and blasting him with a big running knee. Dragunov slowly pulls himself up to the top-rope, clearly still in a ton of pain. He makes it up there and eventually leaps off for a flying leg drop.

He screams in pain again, which once more, the commentators point out and emphasize on the broadcast. Both guys struggle to get back up. When they do, they start exchanging strikes in the middle of the ring. Dragunov ends up decking Corbin with one final palm strike. The fans break out into a loud "NXT! NXT!" chant as both guys slowly get back up again.

When they get up, Dragunov charges at Corbin, who catches him and spins him for a Deep 6. He goes for the cover, but Dragunov kicks out. We see Corbin follow up with more of his trademark match-ending high spots and moves, but Dragunov keeps hanging on and eventually starts amping up for another fired-up comeback on offense.

He hoists the much larger Corbin up for a power bomb, but falls to his butt while still holding him. He stands back up and goes for it again, and this time connects with a Jackknife-style power bomb. He goes for a top-rope coast to coast spot but just barely makes it to the desired target. He blasts Corbin with three H-Bombs and then stops instead of pinning him.

Instead, "The Mad Dragon" repeats his actions from the NXT Deadline 2023 "go-home" episode of NXT on USA from this past Tuesday night where he latches onto Corbin in a hug and whispers something into his ear. He then connects with a Torpedo Moscow on Corbin and covers him for the pin fall victory. With the win, Dragunov retains his NXT World Championship.

After the match, Ilja Dragunov celebrates his very hard fought victory in the main event of the final WWE NXT PLE of the year. Just as it seems that the show is about to go off the air, the theme for Dragunov's next challenger at NXT New Year's Evil hits and out comes the Men's Iron Survivor Challenger Trick Williams.

Trick stares Dragunov down in the ring from the ramp. We see Carmelo Hayes appear behind Trick just as the show goes off the air. That's how the final WWE NXT PLE of the year wrapped up. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL NXT World Champion: Ilja Dragunov