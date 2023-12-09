WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Tonight's AEW Collision in Montreal Features Newly Announced Segment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 09, 2023

Tonight's AEW Collision in Montreal Features Newly Announced Segment

A newly added segment for this week's AEW Collision has been revealed.

The segment, initially recorded for Rampage following Dynamite this past Wednesday at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, will feature an interview with HOOK. This interview is set to air on tonight's AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time show.

AEW announced the inclusion of this segment with FTW Champion HOOK through their official social media channels on Saturday morning.

AEW Collision Preview For Tonight’s Show In Montreal

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for more action from All Elite Wrestling. Tonight's episode of AEW Collision is broadcasting from th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 09, 2023 01:42PM


Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85256/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π