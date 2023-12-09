Tonight's AEW Collision in Montreal Features Newly Announced Segment

A newly added segment for this week's AEW Collision has been revealed.
The segment, initially recorded for Rampage following Dynamite this past Wednesday at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, will feature an interview with HOOK. This interview is set to air on tonight's AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time show.
AEW announced the inclusion of this segment with FTW Champion HOOK through their official social media channels on Saturday morning.
