WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Collision Preview For Tonight’s Show In Montreal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 09, 2023

AEW Collision Preview For Tonight’s Show In Montreal

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for more action from All Elite Wrestling. Tonight's episode of AEW Collision is broadcasting from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on TNT.

The lineup for tonight's two-hour AEW on TNT prime time show includes exciting matches like Kenny Omega taking on Ethan Page, Wardlow facing Willie Mack, and Willow Nightingale going up against Mercedes Martinez. Additionally, we'll see Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander versus Angelo Parker & Matt Menard.

The evening will also feature Bryan Danielson versus Andrade El Idolo and Claudio Castagnoli against Eddie Kingston. These matches are part of the ongoing inaugural AEW Continental Classic tournament.

Andrade El Idolo Set for CMLL Comeback Next Week

Andrade El Idolo appears to be on his way out of AEW, having joined the company in 2021 after leaving WWE. Prior to his potential departure, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 09, 2023 08:35AM


Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85255/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π