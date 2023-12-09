AEW Collision Preview For Tonight’s Show In Montreal

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for more action from All Elite Wrestling. Tonight's episode of AEW Collision is broadcasting from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on TNT.

The lineup for tonight's two-hour AEW on TNT prime time show includes exciting matches like Kenny Omega taking on Ethan Page, Wardlow facing Willie Mack, and Willow Nightingale going up against Mercedes Martinez. Additionally, we'll see Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander versus Angelo Parker & Matt Menard.

The evening will also feature Bryan Danielson versus Andrade El Idolo and Claudio Castagnoli against Eddie Kingston. These matches are part of the ongoing inaugural AEW Continental Classic tournament.