Andrade El Idolo Set for CMLL Comeback Next Week

Andrade El Idolo appears to be on his way out of AEW, having joined the company in 2021 after leaving WWE. Prior to his potential departure, he's set to make a return to CMLL.

In October 2022, El Idolo had surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and returned to action in June. He's currently competing in AEW's Continental Classic, specifically in the Blue League.

Late Friday night, it was revealed that the AEW wrestler is scheduled to make a comeback on December 15. This marks his first appearance in the promotion since November 2015, when he faced RUSH in a 2/3 falls match.