AEW Continental Classic Latest: Danielson Secures Another Victory Post 12/8 Rampage

Friday's AEW Rampage, held in Montreal, Canada, showcased three matches as part of the inaugural Continental Classic tournament. Here are the outcomes of those matches and the current standings in each league.

In a significant match, Bryan Danielson emerged victorious over Daniel Garcia. This result, along with their respective losses, means Jay Lethal and Mark Briscoe are no longer in contention to win the tournament. However, they will remain active participants until the tournament concludes.

Current standings in the Blue League are as follows:

Bryan Danielson leads with 6 points.

Andrade El Idolo has accumulated 3 points.

Eddie Kingston is yet to score, standing at 0 points.

Brody King is tied for the lead with 6 points.

Claudio Castagnoli has secured 3 points.

Daniel Garcia, like Kingston, is at 0 points.

In the Gold League, the standings are: