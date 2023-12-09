Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, December 8, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage parner as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (12/8/2023)

The usual "This is Rampage, baby!" theme and opening video intro plays and then we shoot inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as fireworks explode and the commentators welcome us to the show as the camera pans the crowd.

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Angelico

Already in the ring are the two men involved in our opening contest on this week's show, which features the AEW International Championship on-the-line -- current title-holder Orange Cassidy and his challenger, Angelico.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. On special guest commentary during this one is Matt Menard. We see Serpentico at ringside in Angelico's corner and Danhausen is out in the corner of the "Freshly Squeezed" one at ringside.

We see some good back-and-forth action and then Cassidy settles into the offensive lead. Serpentico gets involved at ringside and we see Angelico take over. Cassidy does the big, dramatic hands up and back down in the pockets routine, and the wimpy "Sweet Shin Music" kicks before his own leg starts to give out on him.

This allows Angelico to take back over. Angelico sends Cassidy out to the floor and then throws something at Danhausen, before heading out to follow-up on his attack on the AEW International Champion. Angelico rolls him back into the ring and stomps on the weakened leg of Cassidy.

He follows that up by locking him in a one-leg submission on the bum wheel. Cassidy eventually escapes but is still on the defensive, as Angelico begins putting the boots to him on the mat. On that note, the commentators talk us into a mid-match commercial break as this opening title tilt continues.

When we return, we see Angelico is still controlling the action. This doesn't last for long, however, as Cassidy immediately counters a move attempted by Angelico. He goes for his Stun-Dog Millionaire spot, but Cassidy's own leg gives out on him during it.

Cassidy still remains fighting back into competitive form as Danhausen tries to rally the fans behind him. Cassidy starts to take over. He hits his Stun-Dog Millionaire but immediately sells his leg afterwards. He hits a Beach Break high spot and sells his own leg after that as well.

We see Cassidy looking for an Orange Punch when Serpentico gets involved again, which leads to Angelico taking over. Not for long, however, as Danhausen evens up the odds by getting involved as well, which allows Cassidy to take back over.

He rolls Angelico up but is knocked off, where he bumps into Danhausen and knocks him off the apron. Angelico grapevines the bad leg of Cassidy and twists it over into an ankle lock. We see Serpentico beating down Danhausen on the floor at ringside as this is going on.

In the end, Danhausen decks Serpetico at ringside and Cassidy hits an Orange Punch on Angelico for the win. With the victory, Orange Cassidy successfully retains his AEW International Championship. Good opener. After the match wraps up, we head into another commercial break.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Abadon vs. Trish Adora

When we return from the break, we see Abadon making her way out for our next match of the evening. She settles in the ring where her opponent, Trish Adora, is already waiting for her. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Abadon jumps into the early offensive lead. Adora starts to take over after a few moments, but Abadon quickly shifts things back into her favor and finishes her off in what was a very basic, and quick match.

After the match wraps up, Abadon is celebrating her victory when her theme music dies down and the lights in the building go out. When they come back on, Julia Hart is standing in the ring with the TBS Women's Championship.

She throws the title down and the lights go off again. When they come back on, she and the title are nowhere to be seen. Abadon freaks out and then we move on.

Winner: Abadon

Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

The theme for The Don Callis Family duo of Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita hits and out they come to the ring for our next match of the evening. They settle in the squared circle as the commentators welcome Don Callis on special guest commentary for this one.

Now the theme for their opponents hits and out comes the very decorated veteran duo of "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Hobbs and Daniels kick things off for their respective teams.

Hobbs and Daniels stare each other down in the middle of the ring and then Hobbs challenges Daniels to chop him. Daniels obliges. Hobbs reacts by laughing and saying, "Is that it?!" He then tells him to give him another one. Daniels does again and again it has virtually no affect.

Daniels takes his own straps down and tells Hobbs to chop him back. Hobbs goes to do exactly that, but Daniels dodges the shot and counters, to the surprise of Hobbs. Hobbs ends up taking over after this and then he tags in Takeshitam who picks up where he left off, taking it to Daniels.

"The Fallen Angel" ends up tagging out. In comes Sydal, who suffers the same fate, as Takeshita starts beating him down as well. Takeshita goes to work on Sydal in the corner of the ring with vicious chops as the commentators shift gears and talk us into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Hobbs and Takeshita on the defensive but not for long, as they immediately start to take over as Don Callis sings their praises on commentary, noting he loves the violence. When all is said and done, a World's Most Dangerous Slam from Hobbs finishes this one off.

Winners: Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita

Renee Paquette Interviews Top Flight & Action Andretti

We shoot backstage where we see Renee Paquette. She is joined by her guests at this time, the Top Flight duo of Darius and Dante Martin, as well as Action Andretti.

Paquette brings up Dante's successful return last week and how the trio were challenged by Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander and El Hijo Del Vikingo for a Trios showdown. They respond and ultimately accept the challenge. We head to another commercial break on that note.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

It's main event time!

When we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of Bryan Danielson. Out comes "The American Dragon" with his eye patch face protector on for his second match back after suffering a broken orbital bone. He settles in the ring for our final match of the evening.

Daniel Garcia's theme music hits and out he comes with wrestling trunks on looking to be dedicated to being the pro wrestler Daniel Garcia this evening as opposed to the Sports Entertainer Daniel Garcia. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this AEW Continental Classic Tournament bout.

Early on we see a very competitive, slow-paced, back-and-forth style offensive battle with Danielson and Garcia both shining in spots, and neither taking any clear-cut offensive lead over the other for any prolonged period of time.

"The American Dragon" gets Garcia down after blasting him with leg kicks. Garcia loses his cool and starts unloading on Danielson with an enraged spirit, kicking and stomping away at him in the corner. He hangs him upside down in the tree of woe in the corner and hits a running basement drop kick for a near fall attempt.

Now we see Danielson start to take over on offense again. On that note, we shift gears and the commentators talk us into our final mid-match commercial break of the evening. When we return, we see the Blackpool Combat Club member is still in the offensive lead, taking it to Garcia and taunting him a bit as he does so.

Again we see Garcia with a burst of enraged offense, which Danielson seems to like and matches with his own spirited offensive flurries. They exchange strikes and then Garcia goes for a move, but Danielson counters and locks in a triangle choke from the bottom.

He mixes in some elbows from the bottom to Garcia while still holding onto the triangle. Aubrey Edwards ends up breaking things up after Garcia makes it to the ropes. Danielson stalks Garcia in the opposing corner waiting for him to get up. When he does, he charges at him but Garcia collapses before Danielson can do anything.

Once again we see Danielson taunting Garcia, yelling "C'mon Danny!" as he stands over him. Garcia reaches up and explodes into another burst, this time looking to roll Danielson up. Danielson kicks out. Garcia locks Danielson in a submission hold, but Danielson escapes and counters.

Garcia escapes and plants Danielson with a pile driver. He stomps and kicks at Danielson's protected eye as the fans boo. He goes for a move, but Danielson escapes and counters with his running knee finisher. He then grabs Garcia's arms and does the stomp routine before dropping down and locking Garcia in his LeBelle Lock submission finisher.

We see Garcia trying to fight it but ultimately he ends up going out, prompting referee Aubrey Edwards to call it off, giving Danielson the victory. With the win, Bryan Danielson adds three more points to his score in the current standings in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

The commentators show us the updated tourney standings and promote tomorrow night's Collision. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Bryan Danielson