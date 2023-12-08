Billy Gunn Reveals The Acclaimed Will Be Back on AEW TV Soon

In an interview with the A2TheK Podcast, as reported by Fightful, Billy Gunn discussed the status of The Acclaimed and their return to television. The AEW World Trios champions were temporarily removed from TV following an injury storyline involving MJF and the Devil.

Gunn stated: “I would hope so. I’ve never been taken out this long. I think there is some stuff going on. I think we’ll be back, we should be back, everyone is healed up and everybody is good. They have the tournament going on right now so I don’t want to get our coming back lost in that shuffle. I want to come back and find out who all the dark-dressed and masked guy is and just ruin their lives. That’s our plan. Me and the kids have a funny thing, we have team meetings all the time. Max finally got an iPhone so we can all FaceTime each other. We still see each other and have our team meetings of what to do. Hopefully, we’ll be back soon.”