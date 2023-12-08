Some in AEW Criticize Tony Khan for Not Preventing Kevin Sullivan's Release

Kevin Sullivan, the Vice President of Post-Production at AEW, was released from his position on Monday, a decision made by Mike Mansury, the Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. Sullivan, who had previously been with Impact Wrestling, was instrumental in establishing AEW's post-production team in Nashville. His departure has been a significant behind-the-scenes event for the company.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Sullivan's release was unexpected by many at AEW. Mansury informed Sullivan on the morning of his departure that the company would be taking a different direction in 2024. Meltzer noted, "Sullivan had no idea it was coming and was given no real explanation as to why, just that it was a Mansury decision."

The report also highlighted that many within the AEW division were unaware that Sullivan reported to Mansury, and it was not commonly known among those in production that Mansury was Sullivan’s superior.

There is a belief among the production team that no further cuts will be made, although the team consists largely of Sullivan's hires.

Some criticism has been directed at Tony Khan for not intervening in Sullivan's release, given his long-standing role in the company.

A colleague commented on Sullivan's departure, saying, “Another day one guy gone. Sad. Great guy. Worked tirelessly since the beginning. Really understood the original mission statement and feeling/image we were going for.” The sentiment of shock was echoed by others in the company.