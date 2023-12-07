WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
FTR Set to Appear at ROH Final Battle For Very Special Reason

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 07, 2023

Dax Harwood, representing the AEW's FTR, recently announced on social media their plan to attend the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view on December 15th in Garland, Texas. This event marks significant anniversaries for FTR: two years since their first encounter with The Briscoes and one year since their memorable dog-collar match against Jay and Mark Briscoe, which was also Jay Briscoe's final match.

In his announcement, Harwood expressed, "Tops Guys. Dem Boys. Myself & Cash will be at Final Battle to celebrate the 2 Year Anniversary of the first ever face-to-face meeting of FTR & the Briscoes, AND the 1 Year Anniversary of our greatest match ever, the Dog Collar match with Mark & Jay. It was the last match in our epic Trilogy w/ the Briscoes & the last time Cash & I saw Jay. Come celebrate this emotional night with us in Garland, TX on 12/15."

The wrestling community continues to mourn the loss of Jay Briscoe, who died in a car accident on January 17th. His brother Mark has been upholding the Briscoe name, actively competing in ROH and AEW, and is currently a participant in the Continental Classic tournament.


