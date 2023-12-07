WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shawn Michaels Discusses McKenzie Mitchell's Departure from WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 07, 2023

Shawn Michaels Discusses McKenzie Mitchell's Departure from WWE

During a media call for the 2023 WWE NXT Deadline PLE, Shawn Michaels discussed McKenzie Mitchell's departure from the company. He expressed that Mitchell will always be considered part of the NXT family. Michaels was surprised by the decision, acknowledging that it was due to overlapping roles within the organization.

"McKenzie is always going to be a part of the NXT family. It obviously took me by surprise as well, my understanding is that there are some areas where we have overlapping jobs and there were going to be changes. There are a lot of things that go on in this company that are way above me, and this was obviously one of them. Like we always say, the door is always open in the WWE, I think that, in my opinion, McKenzie will always be a part of the NXT family and it doesn’t mean that we can’t revisit that relationship down the road. Obviously, it’s a loss to us in NXT, but the machine, as always, has to continue to roll on and we will obviously do that and miss her greatly because everybody absolutely loves and adores McKenzie."

Source: transcribed by Wrestle Purists
