Kyle O’Reilly's Possible Return to AEW TV After Extended Hiatus: Latest Updates

Kyle O’Reilly, absent from wrestling since the June 8, 2022, AEW Dynamite episode, is on the mend following neck surgery. His comeback might be on the horizon. As reported by Fightful Select, “We’re told Kyle O’Reilly has been backstage recently and is looking like he could return to programming after a period of it looking quite unlikely.”

While there's no confirmed date for his return, O’Reilly hinted at a possible comeback aligning with AEW's 2024 Canadian tour. On Instagram, he mentioned, “I might be a wrestler again by this time [fingers crossed emoji].”