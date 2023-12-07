WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kyle O’Reilly's Possible Return to AEW TV After Extended Hiatus: Latest Updates

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 07, 2023

Kyle O’Reilly, absent from wrestling since the June 8, 2022, AEW Dynamite episode, is on the mend following neck surgery. His comeback might be on the horizon. As reported by Fightful Select, “We’re told Kyle O’Reilly has been backstage recently and is looking like he could return to programming after a period of it looking quite unlikely.”

While there's no confirmed date for his return, O’Reilly hinted at a possible comeback aligning with AEW's 2024 Canadian tour. On Instagram, he mentioned, “I might be a wrestler again by this time [fingers crossed emoji].”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 07, 2023 04:11PM


