Andrade El Idolo's AEW Contract Reportedly Nearing Expiration

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Andrade El Idolo's contract with AEW is nearing its end, with the possibility of an extension due to time missed for injuries. Meltzer mentioned that El Idolo plans to return to CMLL soon, although he has had discussions with AAA. This move is driven by El Idolo's desire to return to his roots in CMLL, especially considering a potential move to WWE, which would restrict his ability to compete in Arena Mexico. Meltzer emphasized that while Andrade's AEW contract is likely ending soon, the exact timeline is not confirmed.

Andrade El Idolo joined AEW in 2021 after leaving WWE. Throughout much of his time in AEW, there have been indications of his dissatisfaction and some backstage problems.

