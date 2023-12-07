WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

   

 

AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 12/8/23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 07, 2023

AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 12/8/23

AEW recorded the upcoming episode of Rampage this Friday, set to broadcast on TNT following Wednesday's Dynamite event at the Centre Bell in Montreal, QC, CA.

The following are the spoilers provided by PWInsider:

- Orange Cassidy emerged victorious over Angelico, who was accompanied by Serpentico.

- Renee Paquette conducted an interview with Hook, during which Wheeler Yuta interrupted, leading to a challenge for a match under FTW rules.

- Abadon triumphed over Trish Adora. After the match, Julia Hart made a surprise appearance in the ring, leaving the TBS Title behind. Abadon picked up the title, but suddenly the lights went out and when they came back on, both Hart and the title had disappeared.

- The Don Callis Family, comprising Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita, secured a win against Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal, with Don Callis providing commentary.

- Renee Paquette spoke with Top Flight and Action Andretti, who ultimately accepted Penta's challenge for a trios match.

- Bryan Danielson defeated Daniel Garcia in a Blue League Continental Classic match, securing the win with the LeBell Lock.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85225/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π