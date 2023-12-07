AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 12/8/23

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW recorded the upcoming episode of Rampage this Friday, set to broadcast on TNT following Wednesday's Dynamite event at the Centre Bell in Montreal, QC, CA.

The following are the spoilers provided by PWInsider:

- Orange Cassidy emerged victorious over Angelico, who was accompanied by Serpentico.

- Renee Paquette conducted an interview with Hook, during which Wheeler Yuta interrupted, leading to a challenge for a match under FTW rules.

- Abadon triumphed over Trish Adora. After the match, Julia Hart made a surprise appearance in the ring, leaving the TBS Title behind. Abadon picked up the title, but suddenly the lights went out and when they came back on, both Hart and the title had disappeared.

- The Don Callis Family, comprising Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita, secured a win against Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal, with Don Callis providing commentary.

- Renee Paquette spoke with Top Flight and Action Andretti, who ultimately accepted Penta's challenge for a trios match.

- Bryan Danielson defeated Daniel Garcia in a Blue League Continental Classic match, securing the win with the LeBell Lock.