Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/6/2023)

The usual "Light the fuse ..." theme and opening video plays and then we shoot live inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

We hear Excalibur welcome us to the show on commentary as fireworks and pyro explode on the stage. The camera pans the packed house in Montreal as Tony Schiavone and Taz join Excalibur on commentary for this evening.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Jon Moxley vs. RUSH

Now the commentators run down the advertised lineup for tonight's show as the official match graphics flash on the screen and we hear the crowd in the background react to each one. From there, we hear the familiar sounds of "Wild Thing" and out comes Jon Moxley.

The Blackpool Combat Club member makes his usual custom entrance through the crowd to the ring for our opening contest, which is a Gold League bout in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament. The commentators remind us that no one is allowed at ringside during tourney bouts.

Mox settles in the ring as the commentators point out that if he wins via pin fall or submission and picks up three points in this match, it mathematically eliminates at least someone from the tourney who has yet to get on the scoreboard. The theme for RUSH hits and out comes the LFI member.

After the former ROH World Champion settles in the ring to a decent crowd response, his theme music dies down. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After some early back-and-forth action, the match spills out to the floor at ringside.

RUSH ends up launching Moxley into the barricade with authority. After some more brutal spots on the unforgiving floor, Mox and RUSH head back into the ring. RUSH does some showboating, and after Mox recovers and decks the LFI leader, he walks right up to him and gives him a receipt in the form of the double birds in his face.

As the action continues, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this AEW Continental Classic Tournament continues. When we return, we see Mox fighting back into competitive form, but RUSH ends up cutting his momentum short. He hits a big super-plex on Mox off the top-rope.

Mox recovers again and he knocks RUSH out to the floor. He hits the ropes to build up a full head of steam and then he dives through the ropes and splashes onto RUSH. The crowd breaks out into a loud dueling "Let's go Moxley" and "Let's go RUSH" chant.

Both guys take until the count of nine to get up. They just barely make it in the ring in time. The two go nose-to-nose and then start exchanging vicious chops and other strikes. RUSH pulls ahead and goes for a big spot in the corner, but runs into a big shot from Mox, which he completely no-sells.

The BCC leader takes back over on offense. He hits his Death Rider and goes for the cover, but somehow RUSH kicks out before the count of three. Mox immediately slaps his choke finisher on and after squeezing away for a few seconds, he eventually gets the win and three more points. He improves to 9 overall in the tourney.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Roderick Strong Finally Gets Rid Of The Wheelchair

A video package airs for another one of the three AEW Continental Classic Tournament matches tonight in the Gold League, as Jay White and Jay Lethal talk about how they are each going to beat the other when they meet in the ring later tonight.

After the video package wraps up, we shoot back inside the Bell Centre. Excalibur sends things down to Renee Paquette, who is standing by on the entrance ramp. She introduces her guests at this time, Roderick Strong and The Kingdom.

Out comes Roderick in his wheelchair with his neck brace on, accompanied by Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. Strong yells "RENEE!" every time he responds to a question from her.

Strong talks about tonight's match pitting Samoa Joe and MJF against The Devil's Masked Men, and then brings up how every action results in consequences. He says he will no longer he held back by his wheelchair.

He stands up and kicks it away. He says the wheelchair has held him back for far too long, but not any longer. He slams the mic down to end the brief interview segment. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

MJF Tells Hangman Page He Thinks He's The Devil Mystery Man

When we return from the break, we see a somber "Hangman" Adam Page approach Renee Paquette as she is standing outside of MJF's locker room attempting to get an interview with the champ. He talks about how Swerve Strickland broke into his home.

Hangman says it took Swerve, Prince Nana and Brian Cage to beat him in the Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear 2023, but he can admit when he's been beaten. He tells Swerve that things aren't done between them yet.

The camera pans over and we see MJF leaning against the wall with a giant smirk on his face. He and Hangman have words and as Hangman goes to walk off, he hears a comment from MJF and comes back. He asks if he has something he wants to say to him.

MJF and Hangman Page continue going back-and-forth talking about their past showdown in AEW and then MJF gets down to the point and tells Page straight to his face that he thinks he's The Devil, the mystery man behind his stolen Devil mask.

Just as it looks like things are going to escalate and get physical between MJF and Page, we see Samoa Joe run over yelling and getting in between them. He tells MJF he's got more important things to focus on tonight than his issues with Hangman Page. MJF walks off.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Mark Briscoe vs. Swerve Strickland

Back inside the Bell Centre, we hear "Reach for the sky, boy!" and out comes the popular Mark Briscoe. He makes his way out and settles inside the squared circle for our next match of the evening, which is our second of three scheduled AEW Continental Classic Tournament bouts.

After Briscoe settles in the ring, his theme music dies down. The catchy-ass entrance tune for The Mogul Embassy leader Shane "Swerve" Strickland hits next. Out he comes without Prince Nana, due to the rules of the tourney banning everyone from ringside, and gets a big reaction.

The commentators point out that Mark Briscoe is in a must-win situation in this tourney bout due to Jon Moxley going up to nine points with another tourney win earlier this evening. If Briscoe doesn't win in this match, he will be eliminated from the tourney.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with more Gold League action in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament. Swerve immediately jumps into the early offensive lead. The fans chant "Who's House?!" "Swerve's House!" as The Mogul Embassy leader works over Briscoe on the mat.

Briscoe slowly starts to fight back into competitive form and then begins to take ahead as the crowd rallies behind him in Montreal. The two end up on the apron outside of the ring ropes trading shots. They each fall down and then Briscoe beats Swerve up against the barricade with chops.

Mark charges at Swerve, who is still leaning against the barricade, and Strickland back body drops him over it and into the crowd. Swerve gets on top of the barricade and suplexes Briscoe over it and back onto the ringside floor. The fans explode as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, an already good match starts to enter great-territory, as Swerve and Briscoe begin tearing the house down inside the Bell Centre. We see Swerve hit a wild 450 splash off the top-rope for a super close near fall, which Briscoe somehow kicks out of to keep this match alive.

Briscoe somehow kicks out and moments later, connects with a top-rope Froggy Bow for a super close pin attempt of his own. The fans break out into a thunderous "This is Awesome!" chant as Briscoe looks for a Jay-Driller. Swerve counters and hits a Death Valley Driver.

Swerve then immediately follows that up by connecting with his top-rope Swerve Stomp for the pin fall victory, and three more points in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament. With the loss, Mark Briscoe is mathematically unable to win and is now out of the running in the tourney. Swerve joins Mox with 9 points.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Renee Paquette Interviews Mariah May

We send things backstage to Renee Paquette once again, as the AEW broadcast team member is standing by with Mariah May. She asks about her joining AEW and her association with "Timeless" Toni Storm, whom she marks out for as always. She talks about tonight being about Toni Storm's title defense.

The Devil's Masked Men Viciously Attack MJF

Back inside the Bell Centre, we hear the familiar sounds of Samoa Joe's theme music. Out comes "The Samoan Submission Machine" for the scheduled tag-team match alongside MJF against The Devil's Masked Men.

Joe settles inside the ring and then the lights in the building go out. When they come back on, they flicker on and off and the commentators point out there are four masked men surrounding each side of the ring from the ringside area.

The lights go out again and this time when they come back on, the four masked men are mysteriously gone. We then have our attention shifted to the big screen, where we see MJF completely unconscious, laid out face-first on the ground in the parking lot.

We see blood pouring out of his face and his AEW Championship laying in front of him. Samoa Joe notices this and exits the ring in a hurry, rushing to the back to check on him as we head into another commercial break.

Jon Moxley & Swerve Strickland Have Words Ahead Of Winter Is Coming Showdown

As we settle back in from the break, the commentators react to and recap what just transpired between The Devil's Masked Men and the violent attack on MJF. We then shoot backstage where Jon Moxley is standing by.

He talks directly into the camera about how he's the ace in the hole in AEW and he fully expected to be 3-0 with 9 points at this point in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament. He vows to go 5-0 and win it all.

Up comes Swerve Strickland, who gets in Mox's face and points out that he is also a perfect 3-0 with 9 points at this point in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament. He tells him he'll do whatever it takes to win.

Mox says he will too. Swerve tells him he'll see him next week in Texas and walks off. Excalibur confirms Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland in AEW Continental Classic Tournament action for next week's special "Winter Is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Women's Championship

"Timeless" Toni Storm (C) vs. Skye Blue

The commentators send things over to TCM's Ben Mankiewicz, who talks from a studio about AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and her past works. He puts her over strong and then introduces her.

We return inside the Bell Centre and out comes the reigning and defending AEW Women's Champion for her scheduled title defense. She heads to the ring accompanied by Luther the Butler and Mariah May. She settles in the ring and her music dies down.

Now the theme for her opponent plays and out comes the rising AEW women's contender Skye Blue for her big title opportunity. She settles inside the squared circle and her entrance tune dies down. After the formal ring introductions, the bell sounds and off we go.

Early on, we see Blue doing well, but Storm settles into the early offensive lead after getting an assist from Luther and slamming Blue on the floor at ringside. She heads over for some follow-up punishment, bouncing Blue's head off the commentary desk over-and-over like LA Knight.

From there, she sits Blue on the ground at ringside in the corner of the barricade. She takes a few steps and then runs at her and slams into her back-first with a hip attack. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues.

When we return, we see Skye Blue fight back into competitive form before ultimately taking over in a big way on offense. She hits her Code Blue and goes for a super close near fall attempt. After Storm kicks out, she hits another Hip Attack and then finishes Blue with a counter roll-up for the pin fall victory.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's Champion: "Timeless" Toni Storm

Riho Returns, Confronts "Timeless" Toni Storm

After the match, we see "Timeless" Toni Storm with the black-and-white picture doing her usual over-acting for her post-match celebration, when out of nowhere a familiar face makes her return.

The first-ever AEW Women's Champion, Riho, makes her way out as the fans explode. She runs down to the ring and gets in Storm's face.

After a quick stare down, we see Storm get assisted out by Luther the Butler, but she leaves the AEW Women's Championship in the ring. Riho leans down and poses with it and then stands tall and points at Storm as we head into another commercial break.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Jay White vs. Jay Lethal

A video package airs promoting tickets for the AEW Canada Tour 2024 going on sale starting Friday, December 15, 2023. We then see an elaborate video package hyping tonight's TNT Championship main event between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland.

From there, we head back inside the Bell Centre in Montreal where we hear the familiar sounds of The Bullet Club Gold entrance music. Out comes "Switchblade" Jay White for the third and final AEW Continental Classic Tournament match of the evening.

After White settles in the ring by himself due to the rules of the tourney banning everyone from ringside, his theme dies down. The entrance tune for his opponent plays and out comes Jay Lethal. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

We see some back-and-forth action coming out of the gate and then Lethal pulls ahead. He stops and does his arrogant Jeff Jarrett-style strut. He goes back to work on White, but not for long, as "Switchblade" starts to take over and shift the offensive momentum in his favor.

On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as this tourney tilt continues. When we return, we see the action pick up a bit. Lethal hits a big high spot from the ring to the floor on White. Back in the ring, Lethal hoists White up and gets him in a Torture Rack before slamming him down.

Lethal heads to the top-rope and leaps off with a big high spot for a close near fall attempt. White fights back and hits a brainbuster for a close near fall of his own. Moments later, White finishes this one off for three more points to improve his total in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament standings to 6.

Winner: Jay White

TNT Championship

Christian Cage (C) vs. Adam Copeland

It's main event time!

After Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz run down the updated lineups for next week's "Winter Is Coming" edition of Dynamite, as well as this week's Rampage and Collision shows, we head to another quick commercial break.

When we return, we hear the familiar sounds of Adam Copeland's theme music and out comes "The Rated-R Superstar" to a rock star reception from his home country fans in Canada. He settles into the ring and the Montreal fans continue to show him love as his music fades down.

Now we hear the equally familiar sounds of the theme song for the reigning and defending TNT Champion Christian Cage. Out he comes by himself with his title around his waist looking ready to handle business with his longtime friend turned bitter rival in their home country of Canada.

Once the formal pre-match ring introductions are wrapped up by "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this grudge title match. The fans chant "Holy sh*t!" just at the sight of the two closing in on each other and staring each other down.

Copeland yanks Cage into a choke right out of the gate and pulls him down to the mat. Copeland follows up with some big forearm shots to Cage as he is on the ring apron. He crashes and burns down on the floor at ringside, where Copeland follows out after him.

"The Rated-R Superstar" gets a hold of Cage and repeatedly bounces his face off the commentary desk. He rolls him back into the ring. Cage is bleeding from the nose, but while on his knees, he looks at Copeland and flips him the double birds. Copeland walks over to him and Cage blasts him with a blatant low blow trying to get himself disqualified.

Instead, it back-fires on him and Copeland continues beating him down as the action once again spills out to the floor. He whips Cage into the guard rail -- hard. And again. Copeland rolls back into the ring to break the count and then rolls out after him. The fans chant "Who's your daddy?!" as Copeland continues to work over Cage on the floor again the barricade.

As the crowd chants get louder and more creative, with the fans seemingly paying more attention to trying to create funny chants than the action in the main event, we see Cage take over on offense. He bounces Copeland off the barricade as we head into a mid-match commercial break as this championship main event contest continues.

When we return from the final commercial time out of the evening, we see Cage continuing to work over Copeland. He takes him to the corner and climbs up to the middle rope with him, where he connects with an Avalanche Russian Leg Sweep. Cage can't keep Copeland down for a three-count, so the action continues.

Fans start to rally behind Copeland, but to no avail, as Copeland crashes and burns on the floor at ringside after attempting a high-risk move on the apron. Cage runs Copeland into the steel steps and then rolls him back into the ring. Cage heads to the top-rope and connects with a Frog Splash for a close pin attempt.

Christian Cage goes for a Spear, but Copeland counters and connects with an Impaler for a close near fall attempt. This shifts the offensive momentum back in his favor and now the crowd in Montreal begins to come to life. Copeland heads to the top-rope but Cage stops him and crotches him before he can do anything.

He climbs up after him. Copeland escapes and gets Cage up for a power bomb. He runs with him like that and hits a running sit out power bomb for a close near fall attempt. Cage goes for the Killswitch, but Copeland avoids it. Copeland rolls Cage up but Cage kicks out. Cage again goes for the Killswitch but Copeland counters once again.

Adam Copeland locks in a Crossface submission on the TNT Champion, who begins screaming in pain and immediately looking to find the quickest path to the ring ropes to break the hold. The fans break out in a loud "This is Awesome!" chant as Copeland lets go of the hold and begins blasting him with ground and pound from mount over and over again.

We see Copeland stalking Cage from the corner. When Cage gets up, Copeland charges at him and looks for a Spear. Cage ends up leap-frogging over him as he runs in for it, and he counters with a Killswitch, which he connects with this time. He goes for the cover but Copeland kicks out. Now we see Cage blatantly knock out the referee.

The fans loudly boo as Cage heads out to the floor at ringside. He grabs his TNT Championship belt and heads back into the ring. He waits for Copeland to get up and looks for a cheap shot with the belt. Copeland avoids it and hits the ropes. Cage hits the ropes on the opposite side. They each dive for a huge Spear at the same time and collide with authority in the middle of the ring.

Nick Wayne's mother stomps her way out from the back and heads down to the ring. She gets inside the ring and looks down at Copeland and Cage. She picks up the TNT Championship title belt and looks at Cage as he gets up. Copeland stands up behind her and she turns and knocks him out with a belt shot. The fans boo like crazy.

Cage pops up and looks confused as what just happened. He picks up a lifeless Copeland and hits him with a Killswitch. He stands over him and raises the TNT Championship high over his head. He lays it down and then rolls Copeland over, face-first onto the title. He stomps on his head and then throws the title out of the ring as the ref covers.

He covers Copeland and the ref counts to three. Cage wins and retains his TNT Championship in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite show in Montreal. Officials run out to check on Copeland as the fans continue to boo like crazy as Cage's theme music plays. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Christian Cage