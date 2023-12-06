FITE Announces Updates and New Benefits for AEW+ Subscribers

FITE recently released a press statement about AEW+ and the forthcoming modifications to the platform. Detailed information is provided below.

"Since AEW opened its doors to FITE back in 2019, so much has changed! We thought that having Dynamite and Rampage on AEW Plus was amazing but this year alone, we’ve added exclusive new content like AEW Collision and Battle of the Belt specials. Additionally, we continue our dedication to providing on-demand access to AEW’s select archive classics and exclusive members-only promotions.

Heading into 2024, AEW Plus is on track to deliver a truly exceptional membership experience for fans. Here’s a glimpse of the updated membership benefits in store for our dedicated audience:

Exclusive 20% Discount on AEW Pay Per Views: Enjoy a special discount on all AEW Pay Per Views available on FITE, making your wrestling experience even more affordable.

Exclusive access to AEW Pay Per View Bundle offerings: the super successful “4 PPV Bundle” that everyone was able to get in 2023 to enjoy the biggest AEW’s PPVs of the year at a discounted price, will now be available to AEW Plus subscribers only! Members can reserve their ticket to the hottest pro wrestling pay per views in advance, protected from any future PPV price increases.

Special 20%+ discounts on AEW Shop merchandise

Priority Purchase Access for Tickets to AEW All In London: AEW Plus subscribers will have priority access to secure the best seats at Wembley Stadium through an early VIP-only for ticket buys ahead of the general public on sale date

On-Demand Access to select historical AEW Pay Per Views: Delve into the rich history of AEW with exclusive on-demand access to a curated selection of historical AEW Pay Per Views

Geo Targeted Subscription Price Rollout

Starting December 2023, we are implementing an advanced geo-targeted pricing system for AEW Plus, following the norms of leading streaming platforms, to adjust for regional cost differences.

There will be a modest adjustment to the subscription price in specific territories which will be up to 20% increase or decrease to your current monthly subscription plan.

This strategic move allows us to tailor subscription costs based on local currencies. Due to currency conversion rates and VAT taxes of your local app store, end prices may differ depending on your payment provider.

This change is instrumental in our commitment to bringing even more value to AEW Plus, paving the way for an array of exciting content and exclusive offerings in the months ahead.

We are committed to expanding AEW Plus further and to continue offering more exciting content and exclusive offerings. Since AEW’s debut on FITE, our journey has been nothing short of incredible."







