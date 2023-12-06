Latest on Bryan Danielson Following Injury Scare at Recent AEW Collision Event

Bryan Danielson, known as the American Dragon, recently competed at the Collision tapings in Montreal, facing Andrade El Idolo in a Blue League Continental Classic match. During the bout, Danielson sustained a cut above his left eye, the same location where he previously suffered a broken orbital bone. This incident prompted members of the Blackpool Combat Club to come to his aid after the match, raising concerns among some fans about a possible injury.

However, as per Fightful Select, there's no need for alarm. This incident is reportedly part of a storyline that will unfold on AEW television. Danielson is in good health and is scheduled to appear on tonight's live broadcast of AEW Dynamite. Additionally, the report indicates that AEW was very satisfied with the outcome of the Collision tapings.