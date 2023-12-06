WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Randy Orton Aims to Shatter Historic WWE Record

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2023

Randy Orton recently appeared on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he discussed various topics, including his aspirations in wrestling.

When asked about his aim to surpass the 16-time World Heavyweight Title record, currently shared by John Cena and Ric Flair, Orton expressed his ambitions. He said, “Of course, I want to do everything I can, man. You know, longevity is always the number one goal for me and being able to go home play with my kids and not be in pain, right? That’d be the ultimate goal. But you know, as many accomplishments as I can accomplish in WWE, the more the better. I’ve already done so much so far. It’s kind of nice being in a position where I can watch other guys’ matches and maybe critique and help and answer questions.”

Source: POSTWrestling.com for transcription
Tags: #wwe #ric flair #randy orton

