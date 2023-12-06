WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Wrestler Secures Trademark for Former Ring Name

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2023

Jack Perry has taken steps to secure his previous in-ring identity. He engaged the services of attorney Michael Dockins to secure trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). These trademarks, filed on December 12, are for "Jack Perry" and "Jungle Boy," covering both entertainment and merchandise services. Perry, who initially gained fame as Jungle Boy, a babyface character, later adopted his real name in a heel turn. The trademark for "Jungle Boy" specifically aims to protect a range of merchandise, including hats, shirts, bandanas, short-sleeved shirts, sweatshirts, and hooded sweatshirts. 

During AEW All In London, a physical confrontation between Jack Perry and CM Punk led to disciplinary actions, with Perry being suspended and Punk ultimately released.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 06, 2023 08:44AM


