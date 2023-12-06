AEW Wrestler Secures Trademark for Former Ring Name

Jack Perry has taken steps to secure his previous in-ring identity. He engaged the services of attorney Michael Dockins to secure trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). These trademarks, filed on December 12, are for "Jack Perry" and "Jungle Boy," covering both entertainment and merchandise services. Perry, who initially gained fame as Jungle Boy, a babyface character, later adopted his real name in a heel turn. The trademark for "Jungle Boy" specifically aims to protect a range of merchandise, including hats, shirts, bandanas, short-sleeved shirts, sweatshirts, and hooded sweatshirts.

During AEW All In London, a physical confrontation between Jack Perry and CM Punk led to disciplinary actions, with Perry being suspended and Punk ultimately released.