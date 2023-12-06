WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Randy Orton Discusses His Difficult Behavior in Early WWE Career

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2023

Randy Orton Discusses His Difficult Behavior in Early WWE Career

During his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Randy Orton reflected on his early attitude issues in his WWE career:

“That was my armor. I was, an asshole I think because I wanted people to respect me. I don’t know. I just know that I grew out of that phase. I thank God that I did. But I see footage that, I didn’t know the camera was rolling, maybe at that autograph signing and there’s an interaction with a fan and it’s picked up. Then now they’re doing this doc on A&E that they just kind of are finishing up and I’ve seen some of this footage from 10-15 years ago and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. That’s horrible,’ But that’s just kind of who I was.”

“It wasn’t coming from a place of confidence. I think it was coming from a place of…it was my armor, man. That I was an asshole and then maybe I would get respect that way. Maybe it was a little bit of fear and I took it as respect. Either way I was fine with it. But luckily, I was given a second, third, fourth chance from Vince McMahon coming up when I would get in trouble or I would have to get sent away for a couple months or I would have to get fined a second or third time. I am so blessed. I just had the right guys in there to yank my ass straight and make sure that I was walking the straight line the times that I did veer off.”


Tags: #wwe #randy orton

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85213/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π