Brock Lesnar's Daughter Gains Viral Attention for Her Athletic Accomplishments

Brock Lesnar's daughter, 21-year-old Mya, is making a name for herself in track and field at Colorado State. She recently set a new shot put record at her school, proudly posting a video on Instagram. Her caption read:

“💥18.50m💥 A new PR and a new school record!!😤 Happy with a strong start to my season.”

This accomplishment quickly gained traction on social media, with many fans noting her physical resemblance to her father, Brock. It's worth noting that Mya's mother is Brock's former fiancée, Nicole McClain, and not Rena Lesnar, also known as Sable, as some have mistakenly stated.