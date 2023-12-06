WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Brock Lesnar's Daughter Gains Viral Attention for Her Athletic Accomplishments

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2023

Brock Lesnar's Daughter Gains Viral Attention for Her Athletic Accomplishments

Brock Lesnar's daughter, 21-year-old Mya, is making a name for herself in track and field at Colorado State. She recently set a new shot put record at her school, proudly posting a video on Instagram. Her caption read:

“💥18.50m💥 A new PR and a new school record!!😤 Happy with a strong start to my season.”

This accomplishment quickly gained traction on social media, with many fans noting her physical resemblance to her father, Brock. It's worth noting that Mya's mother is Brock's former fiancée, Nicole McClain, and not Rena Lesnar, also known as Sable, as some have mistakenly stated.

 


Tags: #wwe #brock lesnar #mya lesnar

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85212/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π