ROH TV Spoilers From 12/5/23

ROH recently conducted TV tapings at the Collision event in Montreal, which will be featured in an upcoming ROH TV episode. The following are the match results as reported by PWinsider.com:

- Leyla Hirsch emerged victorious over Katrina Krize, securing her win with a face kick as Krize attempted a move from the ropes into the ring.

- In a Pure Rules match, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta triumphed over Jason Geiger, winning by submission with a guillotine choke. Geiger had no rope breaks left, leading to a referee stoppage.

- Accompanied by Johnny TV, Taya Valkyrie won against Rachael Ellering, who was joined by Leyla Hirsch and Maria Kanellis.

It was mentioned that more ROH tapings would follow the Collision event.

Post-Collision results include:

- Angelico made Christopher Daniels submit. Post-match, Orange Cassidy and Danhausen arrived to assist Daniels, who was being attacked by Angelico and Serpentico.

- Dalton Castle & The Boys claimed victory over The Iron Savages & JT Davidson.

- ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Roxanne. Post-match, Billie Starkz attacked Athena and left her lying at ringside, requiring assistance to leave.

- Griff Garrison & Cole Karter won against Bobby Sharp & Shaun Moore.

- Shane Taylor was victorious over Channing Decker.

- The Righteous defeated Australian Takeover.

- The Butcher and The Blade emerged as winners in a match against The Outrunners, The Workhorse Men, and The Infantry.

- Brian Cage secured a win over Gravity by submission.