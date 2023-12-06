WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

   

 

ROH TV Spoilers From 12/5/23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2023

ROH TV Spoilers From 12/5/23

ROH recently conducted TV tapings at the Collision event in Montreal, which will be featured in an upcoming ROH TV episode. The following are the match results as reported by PWinsider.com:

- Leyla Hirsch emerged victorious over Katrina Krize, securing her win with a face kick as Krize attempted a move from the ropes into the ring.

- In a Pure Rules match, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta triumphed over Jason Geiger, winning by submission with a guillotine choke. Geiger had no rope breaks left, leading to a referee stoppage.

- Accompanied by Johnny TV, Taya Valkyrie won against Rachael Ellering, who was joined by Leyla Hirsch and Maria Kanellis.

It was mentioned that more ROH tapings would follow the Collision event.

Post-Collision results include:

- Angelico made Christopher Daniels submit. Post-match, Orange Cassidy and Danhausen arrived to assist Daniels, who was being attacked by Angelico and Serpentico.

- Dalton Castle & The Boys claimed victory over The Iron Savages & JT Davidson.

- ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Roxanne. Post-match, Billie Starkz attacked Athena and left her lying at ringside, requiring assistance to leave.

- Griff Garrison & Cole Karter won against Bobby Sharp & Shaun Moore.

- Shane Taylor was victorious over Channing Decker.

- The Righteous defeated Australian Takeover.

- The Butcher and The Blade emerged as winners in a match against The Outrunners, The Workhorse Men, and The Infantry.

- Brian Cage secured a win over Gravity by submission.


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85211/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π