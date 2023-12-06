AEW Collision Spoilers For 12/9/23

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2023

AEW recorded the upcoming Collision episode set to broadcast on TNT this Tuesday night at the Centre Bell in Montreal, QC, CA.

The following are the spoilers, as reported by PWInsider:

In a Blue League Continental Classic match, Eddie Kingston emerged victorious over Claudio Castagnoli by countering a pin attempt.

Kenny Omega triumphed over Ethan Page, finishing the match with the One Winged Angel. Following the match, as Omega was heading backstage, he was ambushed by Big Bill.

Wardlow secured a win against Willie Mack with a powerbomb.

Willow Nightingale defeated Mercedes Martinez. After the match, Diamante attacked Nightingale, but Kris Statlander intervened for the save.

Penta El Zero Miedo and Komander won against Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.

In another Blue League Continental Classic match, Andrade El Idolo bested Bryan Danielson with a hammerlock DDT. Post-match, the Blackpool Combat Club attended to Danielson, who was bleeding.