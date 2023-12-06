WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

   

 

AEW Collision Spoilers For 12/9/23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2023

AEW Collision Spoilers For 12/9/23

AEW recorded the upcoming Collision episode set to broadcast on TNT this Tuesday night at the Centre Bell in Montreal, QC, CA.

The following are the spoilers, as reported by PWInsider:

In a Blue League Continental Classic match, Eddie Kingston emerged victorious over Claudio Castagnoli by countering a pin attempt.

Kenny Omega triumphed over Ethan Page, finishing the match with the One Winged Angel. Following the match, as Omega was heading backstage, he was ambushed by Big Bill.

Wardlow secured a win against Willie Mack with a powerbomb.

Willow Nightingale defeated Mercedes Martinez. After the match, Diamante attacked Nightingale, but Kris Statlander intervened for the save.

Penta El Zero Miedo and Komander won against Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.

In another Blue League Continental Classic match, Andrade El Idolo bested Bryan Danielson with a hammerlock DDT. Post-match, the Blackpool Combat Club attended to Danielson, who was bleeding.


Tags: #aew #collision #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85210/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π