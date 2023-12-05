WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS: Detailed Lineup Unveiled for Tonight's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2023

WWE NXT returns live tonight with a new episode on USA Network, the final before the upcoming Deadline premium live event this Saturday. Details about tonight's episode have been disclosed by Fightful Select.

- The broadcast will kick off with a Last Chance Match featuring Thea Hall, Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley, and Kiana James.

- A match is scheduled between Metafour and the Alpha Academy.

- The Men’s Last Chance Match will see Eddy Thorpe, Carmelo Hayes, Joe Coffey, and Tyler Bate competing.

- The show is set to conclude with a promo segment involving Ilja and Baron Corbin.

Additional Spoilers on Matches Not Previously Announced:

- Axiom will face Nathan Frazier.

- Tatum Paxley is set to compete against Lola Vice.

- Wes Lee will deliver a promo targeting Dijak.

- Dragon Lee is mentioned in internal documents, but his presence at the Performance Center has not been confirmed.

- As of the latest information, Chase U is not included in the show's rundown.

- There are reported travel complications affecting some talent arriving from other locations. 

Source: Fightful Select
