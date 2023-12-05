WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Explains AEW's Deal with Ric Flair

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2023

Tony Khan, the President of AEW, recently made clarifications regarding Ric Flair's contract with AEW. Despite initial assumptions following Flair's surprising signing with AEW in early November, it was later revealed that his involvement was actually part of a sponsorship agreement with Wooooo Energy, not a direct contract with AEW. In a recent interview with the New York Post, Khan stated, "We’re not paying Ric Flair; Ric Flair is essentially paying us. We’re getting paid by Wooooo Energy for all of his appearances, so we’re collecting revenue from them."

In addition to this arrangement, AEW has significantly enhanced its sponsorship activities in 2023. They've engaged in partnerships with various entities, including the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game, developed by Sumo Nottingham and published by Gun Interactive, and a recent collaboration with SEGA for the ‘Like A Dragon Gaiden’ Street Fight match featuring Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, Kota Ibushi, and the Don Callis Family.

Source: nypost.com
