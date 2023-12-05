Booker T Advocates for the Return of the Six-Sided Ring in TNA Wrestling

Booker T recently shared his views on a variety of subjects on his Hall Of Fame podcast. Among these topics, he discussed the possibility of TNA reintroducing the six-sided ring as part of its rebranding at the upcoming Hard to Kill event.

Booker T expressed his support for the idea, emphasizing the uniqueness the six-sided ring brought to TNA. He said, “I do. That’s the one thing they said is they are not going to go back to the six-sided ring, but for me, the six-sided ring was TNA’s true identity. That’s what made them different from any wrestling company out there. Now I don’t know how difficult it is to make those six-sided rings. It can’t be that hard. It can’t be that hard to house two, three, four, or five of them in the warehouse just to keep them fresh, just to keep them fresh throughout the year or whatnot, but the six-sided ring was the identity of TNA and I said when they lost that, they lost a lot of time and money that they had put into that company. That’s just my opinion. Yes, I wish they would bring it back.”