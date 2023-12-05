AEW Reportedly Parts Ways with Post-Production Vice President

According to Dave Meltzer, AEW has recently parted ways with their Vice President of Post-Production, Kevin Sullivan. This decision, unrelated to the wrestler sharing his name, was confirmed by Fightful and took place on Monday. The specifics behind Sullivan's departure remain unclear, although it's known that Senior Vice President Mike Mansury was responsible for this decision.

Kevin Sullivan, who joined AEW in October 2019, previously held significant roles at Impact Wrestling, including Vice President of Production and executive producer. He also operates a post-production studio in Nashville, Tennessee. Meltzer pointed out Sullivan's positive reputation within AEW, highlighting the uncertainty and speculation surrounding his departure, amidst perceptions of significant changes within the original AEW structure.